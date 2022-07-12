Motorola may not be the first name you think of when it comes to smartphones with a stylus, but the company with the third-largest US market share has released a few mid-range devices with a stylus in recent years. This year brought us the latest version of the Moto G Stylus 5G, a solid value at $500 thanks to some balanced hardware, sufficient storage, and a large battery. We've already seen carriers like Verizon welcome it to their stables, and now it's time for this stylus-equipped Moto to join AT&T's lineup.

The $500 Moto G Stylus 5G may be $200 pricier than the 4G-only 2022 Moto G Stylus, but there are critical differences beyond band support, both visible and imperceptible, that help justify the price difference. The 5G model we're looking at today offers hardware like a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC, 256GB storage (plus microSD expansion), 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. Obviously, we've also got a capacitive stylus here, which Motorola has integrated into the body of the phone for easy storage, so you can enjoy jotting down notes, doodling, and editing media on the go.

Starting July 15, the Motorola smartphone will be available for purchase through AT&T’s online store and retail locations for as low as $2 per month with qualifying installment plan and eligible AT&T Unlimited service. The full $500 sticker price could feel a bit steep for a one-time payment, but you can get the phone with an Unlimited Your Way plan starting at $35 per month for four lines. AT&T’s FirstNet Ready service for first responders across the US is also available on the Moto G Stylus 5G.

AT&T is still waiting to share full details on the Moto's arrival, so the exact pricing specifics and offers are still under wraps. If the Moto G Stylus 5G doesn’t tick all the right boxes for you, we have curated a list of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy right now.