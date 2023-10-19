Redundant apps can break the user experience, just as useful Android tools can make it better. Nowadays, they're the lifeline of any smart device. They give you access to almost any service or tool you want to keep handy on your handset.

Still, picture this: You purchased a spanking new Android smartphone, and it's full of apps you don't need. In this case, that would be just one app: the AT&T Mobile Services Manager. What is it? How can you remove it? Can you remove it? We answer your questions in the section below and help you make the most of your device.

What is AT&T Mobile Services Manager?

Officially, it's meant to promote apps and serves as an advertising tool for whatever service provider it's used by. However, this comes with the added detriment that it can install apps on your device without your approval. It hinders your device's performance and storage, among other things.

Unofficially, it's bloatware. Many of the devices you purchase come with pre-installed apps that you can keep or delete at your leisure. Most of them tend to be harmless and only serve as an ad for a piece of software. Some of them are annoying, and a select few can cause potential harm to your device. AT&T Mobile Services Manager falls somewhere in the middle. It doesn't cause any harm, but it can hinder your device's operation. As such, it would be a good idea to restrict its impact.

How to delete AT&T Mobile Services Manager?

In a nutshell, you can't. As the app is baked into the phone's software, removing it in a way you could another app is impossible. That said, it's possible to deactivate the Mobile Services Manager.

Follow these steps to turn off AT&T Mobile Services Manager:

Open Settings on your device. Go to the Apps menu. Find AT&T Mobile Services Manager. Open the app settings and click Disable.

Most apps have an Uninstall option there. However, certain apps have the Disable option. This pertains to baked-in apps and apps that are, in one way or another, integral to the device's operation. An example of this would be the app for the Google Play Store.

Turning off the app doesn't remove it from your device, but it does restrict its operation and, hopefully, leads to a better user experience.

Don't let bloatware ruin your experience

The Mobile Services Manager can be on your phone regardless of your service provider. But as long as you follow the steps detailed above, you should have no problem restricting its activity.