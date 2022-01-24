AT&T has spent the last several years making a play at becoming a content company first and foremost. Its ISP and cellular network businesses have largely fallen to the wayside as HBO Max became its focal point. After losing ground to its competitors, it seems the company is finally starting to turn its attention back to its primary purpose: delivering data as fast as humanly possible. Today's fiber announcement is the latest piece of an ever-growing puzzle.

If you're subscribed to AT&T's ISP service in some major metro areas around the country, you're about to gain access to faster internet than ever before. The company's bringing symmetrical 2 Gig and 5 Gig options to most of its fiber locations starting today, with a plan to cover the entirety of its current user base by the end of 2022. AT&T also wants to expand multi-gig fiber to more than 30 million customers by the end of 2025.

If you're in one of the already-supported areas, you can sign up for 2 Gig fiber for just $120 per month. 5 Gig subscribers will have to pony up $180 per month — expensive, no doubt, but a small price to pay for some of the fastest data plans in the US. These prices fall under AT&T's new pricing structure, which eliminates caps, equipment fees, and contracts. Although it's not quite as cheap as Google Fiber's 2 Gig plan, it does extend to far more metro areas — and it includes an additional, much faster tier.

This speed boost arrives just as the company looks to invest into its own network, rather than pouring money into content companies like WarnerMedia and streaming services like HBO Max. Last year, AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia in a partnership with Discovery, finally confirming it would focus on investing in 5G and fiber. So far, the company is making good on those goals — just last week, it launched C-band 5G in several cities around the country.

12 best offline Android games to play when there's no internet No Wi-Fi, no problem

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email