Summary
- AT&T is partnering with the Helium Network to offer decentralized high-speed data to subscribers via distributed, user-adopted hotspots.
- Helium Network's unique approach drives consumer connectivity via incentivized participation.
- The collaboration between AT&T and Helium Network signifies a transformative future for wireless connectivity.
One powerful vision for the future of cellular connectivity and internet access revolves around decentralized access points capable of delivering high-speed data on top of what over-the-air cell service already provides. Distributing mobile bandwidth reduces strain on networks, mitigates slowdowns during peak hours, and improves reliability outside densely populated areas with significant cell infrastructure.
But AT&T isn't waiting for slow-moving advancements to industry standards like 5G. To get the jump on the technology, it's partnering with the one-of-a-kind Helium Network, a vast, interconnected array of over 62,000 Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the US and Mexico. After nearly a year of beta testing, it's the latest in a series of milestones set to grow the Helium Network's viability, and enhance speeds and consistency for huge numbers of subscribers.