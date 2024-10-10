Key Takeaways AT&T is offering free data, calling, and texting for victims of Hurricane Milton.

Waived charges last for 4 weeks, until November 7, 2024, to ensure continued connectivity.

Support includes both prepaid and postpaid customers in specific ZIP codes.

Natural disasters can leave people feeling helpless. In such situations, communication is vital for safety and staying connected with loved ones. In response to Hurricane Milton, T-Mobile and Starlink recently partnered to provide satellite coverage in affected areas. Now, AT&T is stepping in by offering free data, text, and calling to those impacted by the disaster.

In an official statement, AT&T announced it is waiving overage charges for customers affected by Hurricane Milton. The company is offering unlimited data, text, and calling — even for those not subscribed to an unlimited plan. This support is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers whose billing addresses fall within the ZIP codes listed on AT&T's website.

The waived charges will be in effect for about four weeks, until November 7, 2024, ensuring users stay connected not just during the storm but also in its aftermath. The company notes that customers may continue to receive usage alerts during this period. However, their accounts will accurately reflect the credits and waived charges for data, voice, and text.

AT&T is also dropping wireline installation fees for affected customers

In addition to providing free services to wireless customers, AT&T is also waiving certain charges for wireline orders. The company is eliminating fees for new phone line installations at both temporary and permanent addresses. This applies when customers move to a new location and when they return to their original premises. Additionally, AT&T is waiving various service charges and other one-time activation fees.

The company is also advising its customers with an iPhone 14 or newer, or the latest Google Pixel 9 series smartphone, to use satellite services if cellular reception isn't available. Moreover, in case of an emergency, you can also use Google Maps to locate nearby emergency shelters and ensure your safety.