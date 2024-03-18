Whether you want to port your existing phone number to a new provider or contact customer service, you'll want to find your AT&T account number fast. Your account number is a unique identifier that distinguishes your account from other AT&T customers. It's a fast way for a customer service rep to find your information (and solve your problem quickly). There are several ways to track down your AT&T account number. You can use one of the best AT&T phones, go to the website in a browser, or look at a physical bill. Here's how.

Locate your account number at the top of your paper bill

AT&T offers paperless billing options and online logs. However, if you get a physical bill in the mail, it's one of the easiest ways to find your account number. It appears in the upper-right corner of your bill, below the page number and issue date.

If you want to receive a paper bill, modify your paperless billing options through the AT&T website.

Go to https://www.att.com/ in a browser. Sign in using the option in the upper-right corner, under the My AT&T drop-down menu. On the landing page, click the My AT&T drop-down menu again and select See my bill. On the billing center page, select Change in the paperless billing section, then choose Cancel paperless billing. You can also keep using paperless billing and can change this option at any time.

Find your account number through the AT&T mobile app

You can locate your account number on your wireless phone with the company's mobile app, myAT&T. It's a simple process and not dissimilar to locating it on a physical bill.

Open the myAT&T app on your phone. If it isn't installed, download it from the Google Play Store and link your account via phone number or your account sign-in details. The app defaults to your Account screen. Scroll down and select See bill overview. Your account number displays at the top of the My billing center page. Close

Go to AT&T's website to find your account number

You can find your account number online by logging in to your online account on AT&T's website. The website also provides the option to chat live with customer service, which can provide your account number upon request, as well as the option to search their help forums for additional info. To initiate a live chat with an AT&T community specialist:

Navigate to https://www.att.com/support/contact-us/. Click the speech bubble icon in the lower-right corner of the Customer Service page to begin a chat session. The Chat icon may not appear immediately as it loads after other page elements. Point your browser to https://www.att.com/. Click the My AT&T drop-down menu in the upper-right corner and select Sign in. Sign in with your email address or via the AT&T app. Close Your account number displays on the landing screen in a pane in the upper-left corner of the page, next to an icon with the first letter of your first name and above the Manage profile option.

Call customer service and ask for your account number

You can retrieve your AT&T account number and passcodes or get assistance by calling AT&T. If your AT&T phone is handy, dial 611 to be routed to AT&T customer service. If not, dial 800-901-9878 for prepaid accounts or 800-331-0500 for standard AT&T wireless accounts.

When the automated system asks what you're calling about, say, "Account number." You can have your account number aloud or texted to your wireless number. If you contacted AT&T via the 611 method on your AT&T phone, the company has your contact details handy. Otherwise, provide your phone number and corroborating details so that you can access your account information.

Myriad ways to find what you need

AT&T does an excellent job of making your information readily available on all of its information channels. You get quick access to your billing information using the methods described above. Through the app, on the website, or over the phone, you can make a payment and check on everything from your data usage to how many installments are left on the equipment you're financing. To make the most of your AT&T phone and service plan, check out our guide on how to set up an AT&T hotspot on your phone.