AT&T used to dominate as one of the best phone carriers in the US. But over the past decade, there's been a lot of tough competition, and the answer to which carrier is best isn't so clear-cut anymore. Of course, brands have made their best efforts in order to entice customers to sign up or potentially jump ship with alluring promotional offers, but one of the most powerful tools has been the ability to trial service thanks to the use of eSIMs.

T-Mobile was one of the first carriers to offer this kind of service, which was incredibly clever considering that users didn't have to do much in order to test out the network. Then several months later, Verizon also started offering a similar type of promotion, giving users the chance to test drive its network with a compatible phone using eSIM. Now, AT&T has finally got on board, offering its own eSIM trial that will allow those curious to test its network for 30 days without any risks.

Try AT&T

The new promotion is called Try AT&T and is set up to give users an easy way to try the brand's service. There's nothing to lose here, with no charges or commitments. You simply download the myAT&T app, or you can also sign up through the carrier's own website. You'll be asked to ensure that your current smartphone is compatible, and away you go with a 30-day trial of the service.

With this trial plan, you'll get unlimited talk and text, along with a whopping 100GB of data, and 25GB of hotspot data as well. For the most part, this volume should be more than enough to test out the AT&T network. And it's a great way to really get a feel about how the service is in the areas that you use it. For the time being, the trial will be limited to iPhone users, but Android compatibility will be available sometime in the near future.