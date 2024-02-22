This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Major mobile outage affects AT&T customers & MVNOs on the network. Emergency services recommend using landline or Wi-Fi Calling for 911 calls.

Outage widespread across US, with some local hotspots identified.

T-Mobile and Verizon claim there are no outages on their networks and suspect reports came from customers who can't reach AT&T users.

Many people in the US woke up to poor or non-existent mobile connectivity this morning. A big outage affects mostly AT&T customers and MVNOs that use AT&T’s network, including some government services. AT&T recommends using Wi-Fi calling while it resolves the issues, with some emergency departments jumping in to encourage using landline or different providers when you need to call 911.

According to DownDetector, the AT&T outage isn’t limited to specific regions and seems to affect places all over the United States, with more densely populated areas naturally appearing as if they are more affected. Since DownDetector only takes community-reported incidents into account, it may not paint the complete picture.

Source: DownDetector

It looks like the outage first started at 4 am ET, with the situation improving again for a bit until there was another hit at 6 to 7 am ET. It’s also possible that this is just the moment when more reports trickled in, with many people waking up and checking their phones at that time.

AT&T offered a statement to the New York Times regarding its customers service. “We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

Source: DownDetector

The San Francisco fire department jumped in to recommend AT&T customers to switch to landline, use Wi-Fi calling, or ask someone with a different provider to make a 911 call, as reaching emergency services is also not possible for many affected by the outage.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Peter Piringer writes on X that AT&T is currently prioritizing restoring functionality to FirstNet, which is a dedicated communications platform for first responders run by AT&T.

While T-Mobile and Verizon were initially thought to be affected as well, both now say that they don't see an impact on their networks. Instead, the companies suspect that some of their customers reported outages because they can’t call or message people on AT&T.