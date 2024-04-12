An APN (Access Point Name) creates a pathway between your phone's mobile network and the internet. It provides the details your device needs to connect to a wireless service. Usually, APN settings are configured automatically. However, you might have trouble connecting to the internet even if you use one of the best AT&T phones. Consider updating your APN settings if you exhausted all the troubleshooting methods to restore network connectivity. This guide explains AT&T's APN settings and how to modify them.

What is an APN?

An APN is a gateway that connects mobile devices like phones and tablets to the internet. It does so by establishing a link with the carrier's cellular network. APN settings contain information such as IP addresses, protocols, and authentication methods. They set up a secure connection for data transmission.

Each carrier has its own APN settings. It reads them, generates an IP address, and establishes a connection to a secure gateway. The APN settings are automatically configured when you insert your SIM card into your phone or activate eSIM.

When should you change your AT&T APN settings?

You won't need to modify your APN settings in most instances. However, there are a few reasons why you might need to change it.

Switching carriers: If you want to move an unlocked phone to a new carrier, you might have to update your APN settings.

If you want to move an unlocked phone to a new carrier, you might have to update your APN settings. Data roaming: You can modify APN settings to access mobile internet while traveling abroad. However, entering the wrong details results in roaming charges.

You can modify APN settings to access mobile internet while traveling abroad. However, entering the wrong details results in roaming charges. Troubleshooting network issues: Changing the APN settings can straighten out problems with data connectivity and restore internet access.

Explaining APN terminologies

Here's what some of the fields in the APN settings stand for:

APN: Your MNO's (mobile network operator) APN address.

Your MNO's (mobile network operator) APN address. Proxy: The address of a proxy server. This field is usually empty.

The address of a proxy server. This field is usually empty. MMSC (Multimedia Messaging Service Center): The link for MMS messages.

The link for MMS messages. MCC (Mobile Country Code): A three-digit code used to identify the country.

A three-digit code used to identify the country. MNC (Mobile Network Code): A numeric code representing the mobile network operator.

Be careful when changing your APN settings. Typing the wrong values might cause you to lose cellular data connectivity and incur extra charges. Double-check your changes to make sure they don't have typos or extraneous spaces. Make a backup of your data before updating your APN settings.

How to change AT&T's APN settings

You can modify AT&T's APN settings from your Android phone or iPhone. We list the methods for both.

Changing APN settings on Android

Here's how to update APN settings on Android:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select Wireless & Networks, More Networks, or Connections, depending on your phone.

3. Choose Mobile Networks.

Close

4. Tap Access Point Names.

5. Tap the menu button or + icon to add a new APN.

Close

6. Enter the correct values in each field. Refer to the table in the next section.

7. Save your changes.

8. Go back to the APN menu to select the new APN.

If you don't have the option to change the settings, your carrier might not let you edit them. Contact your carrier to make the changes.

You can reset your APN settings to revert to the default values. Here's how:

1. Follow steps 1 to 4 listed above.

2. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

Close

3. Select Reset access points.

Changing APN settings on Apple devices

Here's how to edit your APN settings:

1. Launch the Settings app and select Cellular.

2. Tap Cellular Data Network. For older iPhones, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Mobile Data Network.

3. Tap each field and type the values from the table in the next section.

4. Your phone saves the details automatically.

If you update iOS after modifying your APN settings, your iPhone resets all the changes. You might have to reenter the APN settings after every iOS update.

Here's how to reset APN settings:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Click Cellular.

3. Select Cellular Data Network.

4. Tap Reset Settings.

Contact your carrier if you can't edit or view your APN settings on your iPhone or iPad.

AT&T's APN settings

Here are the APN settings for AT&T:

Data settings Smartphones Smartphones (5G-capable) Smartphones (5G Standalone) Name NXTGENPHONE ENHANCEDPHONE NRPHONE APN NXTGENPHONE ENHANCEDPHONE NRPHONE Proxy Not set Not set Not set Port Not set Not set Not set Username Not set Not set Not set Password Not set Not set Not set Server Not set Not set Not set MMSC http://mmsc.mobile.att.net http://mmsc.mobile.att.net Not set MMS proxy proxy.mobile.att.net proxy.mobile.att.net Not set MMS port 80 80 Not set MCC 310 310 310 MNC 410 410 410 Authentication type None None None APN type default,mms,supl,hipri default,mms,supl,hipri default,mms,supl,hipri,fota APN protocol IPv4 IPv4 Enabled Bearer Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified

Enjoy high-speed internet on your phone

You'll need the correct APN settings to connect your phone to your carrier's network. In most cases, you don't have to configure them since it happens automatically. Changing your APN settings is usually the last step in troubleshooting network issues. The instructions in this guide help you enter the correct details.

It's easy to consume a lot of data on your phone after you get your internet up and running. You'll rack up a hefty bill if you exceed your usage threshold. Keep tabs on your data consumption and turn on the data saver mode to conserve data.