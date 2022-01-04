AT&T works with all the major smartphone OEMs like Samsung, Apple, and even Google, but there are some jobs that call for a carrier-branded budget phone. Jobs, apparently, like getting millimeter wave 5G into your hands for two benjamins. Say hello to the AT&T Fusion 5G.

The Fusion 5G will cost $219.99 or $6.12 per month on an AT&T payment plan. For that meager sum, you get sub-6 and mmWave 5G, a 48MP camera, a 6.8-inch 720p display, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It also has wireless charging and quick charging of an unspecified speed. That's not bad for the money, but AT&T hasn't specified the chipset beyond confirming that it's MediaTek, and some of those chips are pretty crummy. We'll update if we get full specs.

Physically, the Fusion 5G doesn't look like anything to write home about. There's a big chin, and we don't know who manufactured it. Still, it's cheap and has all of AT&T's 5G. I'm not sure anyone needs mmWave, but it's not like anyone's going to force you to buy the Fusion 5G when it comes out on January 7th. At least... that wasn't in the press release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know about Samsung's new tablets From the notch to the supersized displays

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email