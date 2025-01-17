Summary New York now requires companies to provide affordable internet for low-income households.

AT&T will not comply with these price points, so it is discontinuing its Internet Air service in the state.

AT&T customers will have to find new service providers that offer affordable plans.

It's getting harder and harder to avoid price increases. No matter where you look, inflation has taken hold, which means you'll take advantage of savings wherever you can find them. Luckily, for those in New York, a new law is now in effect starting this week, the Affordable Broadband Act, that requires internet service providers to offer an affordable solution for low-income households.

This has been kicking around in one form or another since 2021, but it is now a reality, which could be a real game changer for some. While having the internet used to be optional, it's now become an absolute must for most. With that said, it looks like one of the big players is abandoning New York, with plans to discontinue its 5G internet service in the state.

AT&T turns its back on New York

The news comes from CNET, sharing that AT&T has begun informing current customers of the move. The carrier has already completely discontinued service in the states, but will have a period that will allow current subscribers to transition. If you're a current Internet Air customer, you should be a little worried, since you'll only have 45 days to find a new service provider.

Luckily, there are providers that will work under the Affordable Broadband Act, which makes it possible to get internet service at an affordable rate. When it comes to pricing, low-income residents will have access to internet that starts at just $15 for 25Mbps, or the option to upgrade to something a little faster, with 200Mbps costing $25.

When compared to standard pricing, these rates are an absolute bargain. While there are lower cost tiers from the likes of T-Mobile and Verizon, it doesn't hold a candle to the $15 price per month that you can get under the Affordable Broadband Act. So, while AT&T may have turned its back on New York for profit, there are other companies that are willing to service the area.