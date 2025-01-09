Summary The GameStation Go by My Arcade is a portable gaming handheld built for Atari fans.

It offers unique controls like a trackball and number pad, and will have over 200 games from Atari's catalog.

Price and release date have not been revealed.

We've seen a lot of things announced during CES 2025, but it's always the surprises that really take things over the top. Since Valve's Steam Deck, brands have been scrambling to deliver their own portable gaming devices, so far with limited success. For the most part, the hardware seems to be there, but the experience seems to be lacking.

And while there will be plenty of handheld gaming devices that come out over the course of the year, one of the biggest surprises from CES has to be the reveal of the GameStation Go from Atari (via Game Rant). As you can imagine, this new handheld packs plenty of games from Atari's vast catalog, but what makes it unique are the physical controls that are meant to accommodate some of the brand's more unique games.

This one is worth taking a look at

The project comes to us from the folks at My Arcade, who have been known in the past to bring retro games to life with new hardware. The GameStation Go looks good at first glance, with a large screen and unique design. But what really puts things over the top are the controls, some of which will look familiar to Atari fans.

Not only are you getting the usual d-pad and analog stick, but the GameStation Go also houses a trackball, along with a keypad. In addition, you also get charging via USB-C, a microSD card slot, HDMI output, a volume rocker, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The console will house over 200 games from classic Atari consoles like the 2600, 5200, and 7800.

It will also include some classics from the likes of Jaleco and Piko as well. There will also be modern Atari titles as well, with frequent updates to the console that will expand the library. It also looks like My Arcade is going all in with this project, offering a variety of accessories like additional controllers and control sticks.

For the most part, things look really good here, and there are plenty of videos on YouTube, with folks getting some time with the unit ahead of its official launch. The two big questions though, are when will this come to market, and how much will it cost? Judging by My Arcade's other devices, pricing should be reasonable, but we'll just have to wait and see.