Most major carriers in the US have long offered users 'email-to-text' and its inverse 'text-to-email' functionality, but it looks like one of the big players is tapping out.

For those unfamiliar with the functionality, it essentially allows users to send texts via email with only an active internet connection, and emails via text with a network connection.

Carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon still offer this functionality, but AT&T is calling quits.

The carrier giant didn't necessarily announce the change, but an eagle-eyed Reddit user caught AT&T updating its support page to reflect the development.

"Say goodbye to email-to-text and text-to-email," reads the support page, which was last updated on Tuesday, March 25. Soon, users will no longer be able to email a 10-digit AT&T phone number by adding "@txt.att.net" (for SMS) or "@mms.att.net" (for MMS) suffix to it. Similarly, receiving SMS or MMS as emails will also stop functioning.

AT&T will shut down support on a Tuesday — June 17, 2025 — which might catch some users off guard in the middle of the work week. Ideally, the carrier giant should formally announce the change more prominently before the June 17 deadline, alongside reasons for the discontinuation. If not, take this article as your early heads-up for the date.

Our guess is that AT&T will cite lack of usage as the reason for shutting down the feature, especially since alternatives like Twilio exist. However, considering that this is/was a free perk that not a lot of users relied on, the AT&T could skip announcing the discontinuation entirely. It's unclear if other US carrier giants will follow suit.

The change will affect FirstNet, AT&T Business, and Cricket Wireless users as well.