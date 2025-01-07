Your changes have been saved JBL Go 4 $40 $50 Save $10 The JBL Go 4 is about as portable as it gets with a Bluetooth speaker, and with this deal you can grab it for one of its lowest prices ever. $40 at Amazon

The JBL Go 4 is about as small as it gets when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can grab one for close to its lowest price ever. Amazon currently has the JBL Go 4 marked down to just $40, which is $5 cheaper than you'll find it at Best Buy, and just a couple of dollars more than its all-time low price. With the Go 4 regularly checking in at $50, this deal is good for 20% off, or $10 in savings.

Why you should buy the JBL Go 4

Source: JBL

Portability is often at the top of most people's list when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker. These people are likely to love the JBL Go 4, as it's one of the most portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. It has a 1.75-inch speaker that connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.3, and the total package weighs less than half a pound. You'll also find a carrying loop built into the Go 4, which allows you to easily attach it to bags, bikes, clothing, or purses.

In terms of where you can take this little Bluetooth speaker, well, just about anywhere is in play. It's IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof, so places like campgrounds, the beach, and the trail are ready and waiting. You'll get up to seven hours of playtime with the JBL Go 4, plus an additional two hours with Playtime Boost if you manage to find yourself running low on battery life while far away from a power outlet.

With portability being the JBL Go 4's main attraction, you may be wondering if it can pump out some decent audio quality. You're certainly going to sacrifice a little bit with a smaller speaker like this, but the Go 4 delivers clear and loud sound with rich, punchy bass. You can also pair two JBL Go 4s together — or one Go 4 with any other JBL speaker that has JBL's Auracast feature — to create a stereo pair. Setups like this would work much better for things like parties and larger gatherings.

While the JBL Go 4 regularly costs $50, you can grab it for just $40 with this deal. This is the best price on the Go 4 we're currently seeing, and it's just a couple of dollars away from the best price the speaker has ever seen.