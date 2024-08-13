Summary Google's latest hardware launch included several new Pixel 9 series devices, plus the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In a surprise revelation, it turns out that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won't be available on AT&T, leaving over 114.5 million customers to look for other options.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features upgrades like a larger inner display, better performance, expanded availability worldwide, and is available at other carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.

Google's hardware launch event has concluded, and the tech giant revealed a lot more than just a few slab phones.

The new roster is expansive: There's the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for phones. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3 also made their debuts, and almost all of these products are now available to pre-order on the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and at major US carriers.

One major US carrier, which holds almost 30 percent of the carrier market share with over 114.5 million wireless subscribers as of Q1, 2024, has officially ruled out carrying Google's new foldable.

AT&T will snub the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the carrier confirmed in a statement given to CNET. This comes as a surprise departure, considering that the carrier still has the 1st-gen Pixel Fold available to purchase on its website. Also worth noting is that the carrier has the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL available, with only the foldable being dropped.

T-Mobile and Verizon have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

At the moment, the reason behind the carrier snubbing the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is a guessing game, and yours will be as good as ours. We're speculating that the 1st-gen Pixel Fold not meeting AT&T's sales expectations could have something to do with it, or there might have been a sales disagreement between Google and the carrier related to the new foldable.

Regardless, this means that over 114.5 million AT&T customers have no option to purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold locked to their carrier, and they'll have to opt for unlocked options from either the Google Store or e-retailers, potentially missing out on upgrade deals and promotions.

Other major carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold available.