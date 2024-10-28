Key Takeaways AT&T just struck a billion-dollar deal with Corning, aiming to boost its fiber network expansion.

The deal allows AT&T to purchase fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions from Corning, including the latter's equipment with Evolv FlexNAP Multifiber Pushlok tech.

The carrier giant currently boasts 28.3 million consumer and business locations, with it aiming to pass 30 million by 2025.

Fiber internet connections are on the rise in the US, thanks to (much) faster speeds and overall increased reliability. GFiber is forcing ISPs and carriers' hands to expand, with the Google-operated Internet service provider's entry into a new market spurring competition and marking an increase in overall internet speeds for all providers in those areas.

Major US carriers are already planning and implementing significant investment into the sector to deploy fiber networks nationwide, with the likes of T-Mobile already buying up several ISPs and Verizon working towards acquiring Frontier Communications in a bid to double its fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber base.

Now, completing the carrier trifecta, AT&T has announced a major expansion into the high-speed internet service market with a $1 billion multi-year deal with Corning (yes, the company that makes the Gorilla Glass on your smartphone).

As highlighted by Reuters, the deal allows AT&T to purchase fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions from Corning, enabling it to significantly boost its network expansion efforts while decreasing the deployment costs. As part of the purchase agreement, AT&T will gain access to Corning's 'Evolv' portfolio of connectivity solutions, which includes fiber optic tech like Evolv FlexNAP with Multifiber Pushlok.

Corning's solutions are reported to be cheaper and space efficient

The technology essentially allows operators to deploy more fiber in tighter spaces. According to Corning, the "Evolv FlexNAP with Multifiber Pushlok Technology is “preconnectorized” to fit operators’ customer-specific locations, reducing their reliance on skilled labor and delivering cost savings of at least $25 per home, compared to traditional splice methods. The new system on RPX cable fits into 1.25-inch ducts, surpassing legacy solutions constrained to 2-inch ducts. This results in up to a 50% reduction in carbon footprint through minimized duct material usage."

As of the last quarter, AT&T boasts over 28.3 million consumer and business subscribers, and is reportedly on track to pass 30 million by 2025.

In other AT&T-related news, the carrier giant is finally hopping on the free eSIM trial train, more than two years after T-Mobile first kicked off the program. As part of the AT&T trial, users will be able to try out the carrier's network for 30 days with no commitments or charges, complete with a unlimited talk and text that offers 100GB of data paired with 25GB of hotspot data.