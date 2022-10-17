How unfair does it feel when Google's hottest new features — stuff like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Photo Unblur — are only available for the very latest Pixel devices? We know, we know, there are plenty of good reasons, both technical and economical, for why things work this way; that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it. Right now all the new stuff debuting with the Pixel 7 series is capturing our attention. Let's take a quick look at one of our favorites, the expanded detail in At a Glance weather, available now on Pixel 7 phones.

On earlier Pixels, At a Glance shows you an icon depicting the current weather, alongside the temperature — real, real basic stuff. But now on the Pixel 7, we get some slightly more detailed information, with the daily forecast and news about any precipitation to expect. Even with all that extra info, the widget still doesn't hog a ton of space on your home screen, keeping things nice and At-a-Glance-y.

Dismissing notifications for weather alerts doesn’t change what you'll see in the widget, and tapping for additional details opens the Weather app as usual. If you haven't seen these yet, try checking earlier in the day — we've noticed the details disappearing by late morning, as if Google’s just giving us a tool to help start our morning on the right foot. This change may seem insignificant, but it could be invaluable for a daily commuter or someone who travels frequently, helping you dress appropriately for the day's weather.

Right now, this At a Glance improvement is exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with Nest package delivery alerts and travel stuff like baggage claim info for your flight. Google has confirmed with us that all these will eventually come to the Pixel 3 and later phones, but so far we don't know anything about what that timetable will look like.

Thanks: Armando