The Pixel's At a Glance feature is a nifty way of getting regular updates sent to your phone without having to dive into specific apps. Over time, Google has improved the widget with many welcome updates like mini doorbell video feeds to let you know who just rang. In the company's continued effort to keep you up to date at all times, At a Glance will start showing you the status of your ride.

According to 9to5Google, a Ridesharing toggle will appear in the Customize section of the At a Glance settings below Package Delivery. With it activated, any development in your ride's status will show both on the phone's lock screen and at the top of the Pixel Launcher.

Though we haven't received the update on our end, the publication says it'll show you the distance of a car from your location, but it only works with Uber and Lyft for now. It had previously been suggested that an English-only DoorDash integration could happen as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The feature seems to be gradually rolling out as only one person on the 9to5Google team had gotten it. It's unclear how long it'll take for every Pixel user to get their hands on the update.

New additions to At a Glance won't stop with ridesharing notifications, however. Google is rumored to be in the process of developing a new warning for loud sounds that could potentially cause ear damage. It's also reportedly working on adding airplane arrivals to the At a Glance feature suite that could make airport pickups that much smoother. Given that the rumor regarding Uber and Lyft statuses in At a Glance first surfaced in July 2022, it might take just as long for these updates to see the light of day.