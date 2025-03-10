Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 $449 $799 Save $350 The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 adds power to your home, road trips, and outdoor adventures, and right now it's available for $449 and one of its best prices ever. $449 at Amazon

We think the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is one of the best portable power stations on the market, and right now it's seeing a massive discount at Amazon. The retail giant has the newest model of the Explorer 1000 priced at $499, which is $300 off its regular $799 price. And if that isn't enough of a deal for you, a $50 coupon is also available. All you have to do is click the coupon tab before adding the Explorer 1000 v2 to your cart for a sale price of $449.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station

With all of the devices and electronics we need to keep powered up these days, a portable power station makes a great household investment. The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is one of our favorite portable power stations, and in our review of the newest Explorer 1000 we note that it's the easiest recommendation ever. It's improved over the original Explorer 1000, but it also makes a better all-around value than many of its current competitors.

For use around the house, the Explorer 1000 v2 can come in handy in a number of ways. It makes for some good backup power should something force your household power to go out, but it's also something you could put to good use for backyard parties.

Where the Explorer 1000 v2 is most likely to be most useful, however, is when you need some power on the go. For things like beach days and tailgating, it packs enough power to run a mini fridge for up to 14 hours, a microwave for up to 47 minutes, and an electric grill for nearly an hour. When the great outdoors are calling, it can power a coffee maker for up to 94 minutes and a heated blanket for up to 12 hours.

You could also put the Explorer 1000 v2 to work on the road or on a work site. It has a 10-year lifespan and maintains over 70% of its original capacity even after 4000 charge cycles. It's engineered with ChargeShield 2.0 technology, which allows it to charge safer, faster, and smarter.

While the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 regularly costs $799, you can currently pick it up at Amazon for $449.