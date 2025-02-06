Anker Soundcore Q20i $40 $70 Save $30 With this deal on the Soundcore Q20i you can get ANC, quality audio, and multiple device connectivity for just $40. $40 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

Soundcore has a wide variety of headphones and earbuds to shop, but the audio option that stands out to us right now is Soundcore's Q20i wireless headphones. They're down to their lowest price ever at Amazon, checking in at just $40. This makes for $30 in savings, as the Q20i regularly cost $70.

They're also available at Best Buy for $50, and while this price isn't as good as what you'll find at Amazon, the Q20i come with three free months of YouTube Premium when you purchase from Best Buy, which is a value of more than $40.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones

Anker's Soundcore brand delivers a lineup of headphones and earbuds packed with features at affordable prices, which is precisely what stands out about the Q20i wireless headphones. At the top of their feature list is hybrid ANC, which utilizes four built-in microphones to reduce up to 90% of external noise. These include seriously loud noises like airplanes and traffic, which makes them a great set of headphones to dive into at the coffee shop.

The audio quality of the Soundcore Q20 is going to be good enough for most people, with BassUp technology delivering deep details, and with 40mm drivers providing more richness to music and movies. These headphones are compatible with Hi-Res certified audio, though you'll need to utilize the included AUX cable for high quality playback.

If you utilize multiple devices throughout the work day, the Q20i should definitely be a set of headphones you consider. With Bluetooth 5.0 onboard you can connect the Q20i to two devices simultaneously. Switching between the two can be done instantaneously.

These headphones are also great if you spend a lot of time far from a power outlet, as they can reach 40 hours of battery life while ANC is turned on, and up to 60 hours when they're in normal mode. If you do manage to run them dry while you're away from home, you can get an additional four hours of playback with just five minutes of charging.

If you're looking for an over-ear headphone option with plenty of capability and quality audio onboard, you won't find much out there more affordable than the Soundcore Q20i. You can pick them up at Best Buy for $50 with three free months of YouTube Premium included, or you can grab them at Amazon, where they're at an all-time low price of $40.