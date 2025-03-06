Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $219 $299 Save $80 Spatial audio, ANC, and premium audio quality are all part of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds package, and with this deal you can get it all for an all-time low price of $219. $219 at Amazon $219 at Best Buy $219 at Bose

Bose's premium earbuds offering is seeing a new all-time low price right now. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available at multiple retailers for $219, which is an $80 markdown from their regular $299 price. These earbuds are widely recognized as a quality set of buds, and we think they're the best earbuds Bose has in its lineup. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available in five different colors at this $219 sale price.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds sit atop Bose's earbuds lineup, and they deliver premium sound quality along with some features that make them great for numerous listening scenarios. At the top of their feature list is noise-cancellation. Bose has outfitted these earbuds with CustomTune technology. It analyzes each ear and adapts sound playback so the ANC delivers the best listening experience possible.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also utilize noise-cancellation during phone calls and video chats. They have noise-rejecting microphones that filter out background noise for clearer calls, which provides them with some versatility, and makes them as usable during conference calls as they are when trying to block out the office noise to get some work done.

But they're also great for pairing with your home theater, or for watching movies on your laptop or other mobile device. The Quiet Comfort Ultra have Spatial Audio technology, which creates a super immersive listening environment no matter what you happen to be watching. You'll find three different listening modes included with the QuietComfort Ultra, and each offers a pre-tuned way to listen that's just right for various scenarios.

You can get up to six hours of battery life out of these earbuds, though if you listen with Spatial Audio turned on, you'll max out at about four hours. The QuietComfort Ultra can get an additional two hours of life out of just 20 minutes of charge time.

Whether for work or play, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds add some premium audio quality to the listening experience. And while they're regularly priced at $299, with this deal you can pick them up for just $219. This is the best price the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have seen, and it's good for $80 in savings.