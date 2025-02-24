Garmin Instinct 2S $189 $300 Save $111 With Garmin's well known GPS capabilities and plenty of fitness tracking features onboard, the Instinct 2S makes a great smartwatch option for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes alike. $189 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Fitness enthusiasts should love this deal, which sees the Garmin Instinct 2S marked down to its lowest price ever. Amazon has the 40mm version of the popular wearable on sale for $189, making for $110 in savings. Best Buy also has the Instinct 2S discounted, and while it isn't priced quite as well as you'll find at Amazon, Best Buy is offering further savings if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Related Best Garmin smartwatches in 2025 There's a Garmin smartwatch for everyone

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2S

Whether you're in the market for a fitness tracker or a full-on smartwatch, Garmin has a wide range of options to choose from. Regularly priced at $300, the Instinct 2S is a good option for anyone looking to add a little tech to their health and fitness routines. It offers the fitness tracking capabilities Garmin has become known for without reaching the price points you'll find among more premium smartwatches.

As smartwatches go, the Instinct 2S is one of the more rugged options out there. It has GPS built-in, and overall, it's engineered for endurance. The Instinct 2S is water-rated up to 100 meters, but it's also tough as nails when on land, with a thermal-resistant, shock-resistant, and scratch-resistant design.

And while many of its features are geared toward outdoor enthusiasts, the Instinct 2S is a good option for athletes in general. It comes with built-in sport apps to track various workouts. These include running, biking, swimming, and even strength training. All-day health monitoring features are also part of the feature set, with heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and respiration tracking all available.

You'll certainly want to check out the Instinct 2S if you spend extended time adventuring. It can reach up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge, and if you prefer to keep it in permanent GPS mode you can still get an impressive 22 hours of life before needing to charge it back up.

Anybody buying a smartwatch, however, is likely looking for compatibility with other devices, and just as you'll find among the best Garmin watches, the Instinct 2S can connect to smartphones. Phones compatible with Connect IQ can be paired for smart notifications, among other features.

With this deal you can save an impressive $111 on the Garmin Instinct 2S. This brings its price down to $189 from $300, which is its lowest price ever.