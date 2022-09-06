The Asus Zenfone 9 was revealed in July, but those in the US will have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. Asus opened US pre-orders for the phone at the end of last week, and it’s a remarkably complicated situation to get your hands on one of these new phones. You can buy the phone now on Amazon, but you’ll be buying through a third-party reseller, and you won’t get the handset until the end of October at the earliest.

At the time of writing, we’re seeing October 20 and beyond as the date you’ll get the phone. In the brand’s original tweet, Asus says you’ll get a free pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming headphones worth $99, but it appears that deal is only relevant to orders on Amazon through Asus. We can’t currently find any of those deals; instead, they’re all shipped by third-party resellers.

The Asus website doesn’t clarify the situation, linking to Amazon as its primary retailer. So right now, if you want to buy the phone, you’ll be waiting until the end of October, and it’ll have to be through one of these third parties. Earlier in the week, some reported it had appeared as “out of stock,” but that now seems to have been solved. It may have been that Asus had a limited amount of stock for pre-order, and then it switched to other retailers once that ran out. We'd recommend waiting until Asus has stock return, but it's unclear if, or when, that'll happen. If you're desperate to get the handset, we've linked the deal from a third-party reseller below.

The phone costs $700 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a variant with 8GB / 256GB goes up to $750, and a version with 16GB / 256GB sells for $800. The phone is available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red, but at the time of writing, only the first two were available, with the others appearing out of stock.

In our review of the phone, we cited its size, headphone jack, and terrific battery life as the reasons to pick up this phone. We enjoyed the handset but said the lack of wireless charging, limited update policy, and camera quality were among the negatives. Before you pre-order, be sure to read our full Asus Zenfone 9 review.

Buy the Asus Zenfone 9

$700 at Amazon