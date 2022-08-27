With Google releasing Android 13 to AOSP, Android manufacturers have stepped up their efforts and are working behind the scenes to bring the update to their devices. Samsung is already running its One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series, while OnePlus has so far seeded two beta builds of Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not to be left behind, Asus is also jumping on the bandwagon and has started accepting members for the ZenFone 9's Android 13 beta build.

The company has a handy FAQ on its ZenTalk forums about the beta initiative. It confirms that the program is confidential, so you are not allowed to post screenshots and share details about the changes publicly. And if you were worried that installing the beta OS would void your phone's warranty, Asus confirms that won't be the case. To apply for the beta program, you must head over to Setting > System > System Update. From there, click on the gear icon in the top-right corner and select Enroll in the Beta Test Program option. You will then have to accept the terms of the beta and sign in with your Asus account.

Asus will verify your application after this, and if approved, you should get an email about being a part of the beta. Similarly, if you want to leave the program midway, you must email the company about this. The process is slightly more cumbersome than signing up and installing the One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series. The Taiwanese smartphone maker is accepting applications for a limited time, so if you have a ZenFone 9 and are eager to try out Android 13 on it ahead of its public release, make sure to apply now.

Asus promises two OS updates for the ZenFone 9. So whenever the stable Android 13 build drops, it would be the first major OS update for the device after its launch.