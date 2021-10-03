Asus isn't the quickest at piping along Android updates, but it does offer them on a consistent basis and is always able to gin up a beta program for its new phones when the next big update comes along. So far, the company has been running a flash-only Android 12 preview program for the Zenfone 8, but it appears we're finally coming down the home stretch.

Interested owners can sign up for an OTA-distributed Android 12 beta by heading to the system update page in their device's settings, then hitting the gear icon and selecting "Enroll in the Beta Test Program."

They'll be asked to sign up for an Asus account and then agree to non-disclosure terms and then will be put on the waitlist. Enrollment runs from October 1 through 13 with downloads presumably coming afterwards. Signees can withdraw their application at any point through October 13. Feedback on the software can be given on a specific board on Asus's ZenTalk forums.

Google is expected to push Android 12's stable release as early as tomorrow.

