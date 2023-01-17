When Asus introduced the Zenfone 8, it was a modest-looking phone packing a beast of a flagship processor — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The sticker price wasn’t astonishingly high either, making it a great bang-for-the-buck purchase. Since its launch in May 2021 running ZenUI 8 based on Android 11, the phone has then been bumped up to Android 12. The latest good news for Zenfone 8 users is that it is also releasing an Android 13 OTA update.

When Asus announced the Android 12 update for the Zenfone 8 at the end of December in 2021, it was the first major Android update for the phone. Now, the company is rolling out the Android 13 update for Zenfone 8 users. The OTA update rollout should be underway already, but if you’re familiar with flashing an updated system image, Asus has listed the corresponding files on its website.

The Android 13 update includes several fresh additions, like themed icon support, revamped system apps, the January security patch, Android 13-style Quick Settings, a notification tray, and a volume panel. The system clipboard also has Auto delete and editor features now. Asus has tweaked the contact and phone number blocking, so you won’t receive calls and SMS from blocked entities.

Zenfone 8 and 8Z users can manually install the Android 13 update, and this time, the file is the same for worldwide, EU, Russian, and Indian SKUs. A similar update image is also available for the Zenfone 8 Flip. Asus helpfully provides the Android 12 downgrade OTA image for the Zenfone 8/8Z and Zenfone 8 Flip in case things go awry while installing the update. Just make sure you back up all your important data before initiating the process.