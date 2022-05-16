The Zenfone 7 series was set to get updated by the end of the first half of 2022

Last year saw many owners of eligible Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones enjoy all the best aspects of Android 12 alongside a constant stream of security updates. Unfortunately, many other brands in the Android landscape had not even updated a single phone at the time, leaving users out of the loop. Asus eventually started rolling out Android 12 to the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip just before the year ended. Now, the company’s flagship devices from 2020 — the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro — are getting the new software.

Asus announced the new update on Monday, and it comes with many of Android 12’s goodies. The company has tweaked the Quick Settings panel, volume panel, and notification tray to incorporate some of Android 12’s design cues. It has also added a new assortment of privacy features like camera and microphone indicators and the ability to use approximate location and control microphone access. In addition, the update will revamp some Zen UI apps like Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, and Gallery and replace services like ASUS Safeguard with the stock Emergency SOS.

These are the main differences, while other minor changes are listed in the release notes. As usual, the software is rolling out in batches, so it may take some time for you to receive the OTA notification. But you can navigate to Settings > System > System updates to check for it or manually install the software by following the company’s guide.

Like many other OEMs, Asus is far behind Google and Samsung in releasing software updates for its devices. However, the positive is that the company is working with the rollout schedule it released in October last year. Judging by that update plan, the Zenfone 7 is getting Android 12 right on schedule, just like the Zenfone 8 and ROG Phone 5 series previously. And if it’s any indication of what’s to come, the ROG Phone 3 should be getting updated right around now.

