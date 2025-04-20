The Zenfone 12 Ultra isn't officially available in the US. However, after reviewing the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition, we wanted to see how similar the two phones are this year. This is likely why Asus isn't selling the Zenfone in the US. It's too similar to the ROG now that they share a similar design (the days of the small Zenfone appear to be over). That's why the Zenfone is Ultra. It's large like the ROG Phone, though the Ultra moniker doesn't mean much since the smaller Zenfone design disappeared with the 10. This sums up the Zenfone 12 Ultra, a device that wants to be more than it is but isn't.

The Zenfone is an interesting release, even if Asus appears to be stumbling with no clear vision for the brand. I spent the better part of the new year testing these two Asus devices. Let's dig into what separates the Zenfone and why compromise isn't always a good thing.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 7.5 / 10 If you liked the ROG Phone 9 but didn't like the gamer aesthetic, then the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is for you with its Snapdragon 8 Elite, big 120Hz screen, and a headphone jack. Pros & Cons High-end specs

Great battery life Not available in the US

Not enough support for the price

Price, availability, radios, and specs

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra's price starts at €1099 and is available in Europe, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan. Since the ROG Phone is available in the US, the Zenfone won't be coming here, unlike last year. Purchasing from Asus is a given, though regional stores that carry the phone differ from region to region.

This year, the US did not get the Zenfone, likely due to a lack of support for US radios. Still, I slapped my T-Mobile SIM in the device and could make calls and receive data, but I got a splash screen warning of compatibility issues. If you plan to use the Zenfone 12 Ultra in the US, your coverage won't be worth the hassle of importing, even if things almost work.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 2400 x 1080 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Battery 5,500 mAh Charge speed 65W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C, headphone jack SIM support Dual SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 32MP Rear camera 50MP wide + 13MP ultra-wide + 32MP telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 IP Rating IP68 Colors Ebony Black, Sakura White, Sage Green Price €1100 Expand

What's good about the Zenfone 12 Ultra

It's almost as good as the ROG Phone