Summary Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is now official with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a headphone jack.

Specifications include 16GB RAM, 120Hz display, triple camera setup with AI features.

Available in select regions at €1099, but not in the US.

The year has just started and we’ve already had a bunch of high-end launches fighting for the title of the best Android phone of 2025. It seems like Asus is really hopeful of a comeback, bringing its third phone of the season in the form of the Zenfone 12 Ultra, after the ROG Phone 9 series.

For a few years now, Asus has been following a two-series strategy for its smartphones — the gaming-centric ROG Phone and the mainstream Zenfone. But in a time where the former doesn’t have any significant differences when compared to the other non-gaming phones and the latter is no longer compact, this strategy is somewhat questionable. Anyway, if you love options, here’s what the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has to offer.

Spot the difference

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display type AMOLED Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 2400 x 1080 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Battery 5,500 mAh Charge speed 65W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C, headphone jack SIM support Dual SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 32MP Rear camera 50MP wide + 13MP ultra-wide + 32MP telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 IP Rating IP68 Colors Ebony Black, Sakura White, Sage Green Price €1100 Expand

Most Zenfone 12 Ultra specifications are similar to the ROG Phone 9 Pro’s, but with the omission of the second USB port. This means that it is among the only Snapdragon 8 Elite phones to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Source: Asus

It will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Zenfone 12 Ultra has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it can go as high as 144Hz for supported titles. Rounding up the media consumption experience, it has a set of dual stereo speakers. The 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging should help ensure long binge-watching sessions.

For photography, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has a triple-camera array on the back — a 50MP primary camera with the Sony Lytia 700 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP 3x telephoto shooter. It has a long list of AI features, such as AI Tracking, Portrait Video, Magic Fill, Unblur, Translator, Transcribe, Article Summary, Document Summary, Semantic Search, etc.

Source: Asus

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra's price starts at €1099, and will be available in Europe, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan. For the month of February, it can be bought for €999 as a part of an introductory offer. Color options include Ebony Black, Sakura White, and Sage Green.