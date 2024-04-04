Quick answer: Yes, the IP65/IP68-rated Zenfone 11 Ultra is lab-tested to withstand pressurized water jets from all angles and 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of distilled water.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is a new addition to Asus' excellent small phone selection, alongside its ROG gaming phone and (hopefully) its small-form-factor Zenfone 10. It has impressive hardware, an excellent display, a big battery, and lightning-fast charging, among other powerful and convenient features. One surprising thing is this flagship's rare headphone jack. Additional ports can theoretically make a phone vulnerable to moisture, which raises a question. How well does the Zenfone 11 Ultra resist water?

Is the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra waterproof?

The technical answer: extremely few phones are absolutely waterproof — that is, able to survive indefinitely underwater. Some do better than others, of course, which we've learned after seeing how Samsung Galaxys and Apple iPhones work flawlessly after days lost on the bottom of a river. But no one's officially testing their phones for that kind of literal waterproofing.

Instead, water resistance is indicated by the phone's ingress protection (IP) rating. The 6 in the Zenfone's IP68 rating means it's completely dust-proof. The 8 means it's been tested to survive at least 30 minutes in 1.5 meters of water. That's as thorough of an official water-resistance rating as almost any phone gets.

But there's more to the story

IP ratings are funny. It looks like they're in an obvious hierarchy: IPX8 apparently supersedes IPX7, which is better than IPX6, which beats IPX5. But it's not so clear-cut.

IPX5 and IPX6 refer to a device's resistance to pressurized and highly pressurized water jets, respectively, from any angle. IPX7 designates a phone's protection from submersion in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Then IPX8 signifies when a phone passed a test that's at least as stringent as the IPX7 gauntlet but also gone further, in agreement with the manufacturer's terms.

Why does IPX8 even exist?

While the conditions seem a little nebulous, IPX8 exists essentially for manufacturers to show they've gone above and beyond water resistance indicated by IPX7 testing, once the gold standard of water resistance. In real-world terms, if an iPhone can sit in a creek for a week and still work, the IP68 rating must be accurate.

There's another confusing wrinkle. Naturally, a device could withstand pressurized water jets from any angle, but not total submersion. Counterintuitively, a device could also be safe underwater for 30 minutes, but not fully protected from pressurized water jets.

Weird, right? To assuage potential fears, Asus tested for both IP65 and IP68 certifications. If the Zenfone 11 Ultra is dropped in the bathtub — no problem. If it must be used in a gale-force thunderstorm — it should be fine, just avoid debris and lightning.

How seriously should you take IP ratings?

These standards and their testing methods have been clearly laid out by the International Electrotechnical Commission, an international not-for-profit group that works closely with similar consortium-like groups such as the International Organization for Standardization. Predetermined testing methodologies ensure consistent, reliable ratings for electrotechnological devices across a wide range of industries.

Can you take pictures underwater with an IP68-rated phone?

Probably, at least a few times, but manufacturers recommend against intentionally submerging your phone for any period. Unseen damage or age-related desiccation can turn a fun underwater photo into an expensive replacement or repair bill. If you're interested in underwater photography, consider a waterproof case.

IP ratings don't mean a phone's indestructible

IP testing guidelines dictate the use of distilled water. Phone manufacturers explicitly warn users to avoid contact with "seawater, brine, chlorinated water, or drinks". If your IP68-rated tablet ends up in the ocean, it might still work if you can fish it out, but the salt stands a chance of degrading seals, glue, and plastic, unlike pure water. Damage from normal wear and tear, extreme physical shock, or simply time can even mitigate IP ratings, so it's always important to take care of your devices.

But don't let that scare you. The fact that Asus went the extra mile to ensure IP65 and IP68 certifications indicates it takes durability seriously enough. For that matter, the Zenfone 11's practically a barely stripped-down version of the ROG Phone, which is one of the most robust handsets on the market. As long as you handle your Zenfone somewhat responsibly, it won't have any issues lasting for years.