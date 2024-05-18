Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Broad appeal The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra grew up compared to last year's offering. While it is disappointing to see Asus move away from compact phones, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a fantastic device that does so much right. Pros Beautiful and smooth display Amazing performance Quality cameras Cons Slippery back Only two OS updates $900 at Amazon

Asus ROG Phone 8



As the best smartphones continue to trend toward larger devices, Asus was one of the last companies to hold its ground and ship a quality small phone. Asus was universally praised for the Zenfone 10's compact form factor, but now the brand seems to be sunsetting that small device strategy.

To small phone lovers' dismay, the Asus Zenfone 11 is the polar opposite of the Zenfone 10 from a sizing perspective. The Zenfone 11 is a large device with more similarities to the Asus ROG gaming lineup than its predecessor. The Zenfone 11 has so much in common with the ROG Phone 8, that it would be difficult to tell them apart from the spec sheet alone. The main difference here is that the ROG Phone 8 is focused more on the gaming crowd and the Zenfone targets a more mass appeal.

Price, availability, and specs

The Zenfone 11 Ultra has a retail price of $900 and was released in April 2024. It’s available in four colorways: Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Desert Sand. You won’t find the Zenfone 11 Ultra at any carriers, but it can be purchased directly from Asus or a retailer like Amazon.

Asus launched the ROG Phone 8 a couple of months before launching the Zenfone 11. The ROG Phone 8 hit the market in January 2024 and carries a retail price of $1,100. It has fewer color options, shipping in either Phantom or Rebel Gray colorways. Like the Zenfone 11, it can be found directly from Asus or can be purchased through retailers like Amazon.



Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Asus ROG Phone 8 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz (144Hz gaming) LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz Display dimensions 6.78", 20:9 6.78-inch Display resolution 2400 × 1080 1080 x 2400 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 16GB Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 256GB Battery 5,500mAh 5,500mAh Charge speed 65W wired, 15W wireless, 10W reverse wireless 65W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB wired, Qi wireless, reverse wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports 1x USB-C 3.2, 1x 3.5mm 2x USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Dual-SIM dual standby Dual Nano-SIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.5 32MP, f/2.5 Rear camera 50MP f/1.9 main gimbal OIS; 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto OIS; 13MP f/2.2 120˚ ultrawide 50MP, f/1.9 main; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.4 telephoto Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, sub-6 5G 4G LTE, sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive/Lossless Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm Weight 225g 225g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Desert Sand Rebel Grey, Phantom Black Stylus No No Price $900 From $1,099

Design

As you will find throughout this comparison, there isn’t much to differentiate these two devices. At 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm, both the Zenfone 11 Ultra and the ROG Phone 8 are the same size. Even their weight is identical at 225g. Both devices also have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, Gorilla Glass on the back, and an aluminum frame. They also have the same IP68 protection from dust and water ingress.

Flipping the devices over, they have the same camera configuration and lens arrangement. However, the Zenfone 11 has a more subdued back compared to the ROG Phone 8. The Zenfone 11 has a few horizontal lines etched into its back for a minimal, but pleasing design. The ROG Phone 8 leans into the gamer vibe a bit more.

The Asus logo on the back is illuminated with RGB. For some reason, RGB has become an unnecessary obligation on gaming-focused hardware, so it’s only natural that the Phone 8 had to incorporate it somewhere. Since it's a gaming-focused device, the Phone 8 has two pressure-sensitive zones used as gaming triggers. These triggers provide additional input into your favorite games, giving the device a more console-like gaming experience.

Display

Source: Asus

These two devices share an identical display with a very minor difference. Both devices have a 6.78-inch, AMOLED, LTPO display. They have a ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 2400 x 1080, which gives them the same pixel density of 388ppi.

It should be no surprise then that the Zenfone 11 Ultra and the ROG Phone 8 have the same high brightness mode of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. But the Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 120Hz refresh rate that can boost to 144Hz when gaming and the ROG Phone 8 has a 165Hz panel. The difference between the two refresh rates is relatively minor and most users probably won’t be able to tell the difference. Using the same display in this situation is okay due to the excellent display that Asus went with on these devices.

Software

With both the Zenfone 11 Ultra and the ROG Phone 8 coming from Asus, you would be correct if you assumed that they ran practically identical Andorid versions. Both devices ship with Android 14 and a mostly stock ROM from Asus. The tweaks that Asus has made revolve around changing the device's appearance, including the volume panel, incoming call display, clock, and quick settings panel.

Asus does include a little of its in-house software on the devices. The Zenfone 11 Ultra and the ROG Phone 8 come with the Game Genie hub. This hub allows users to have an in-game performance overlay, set macros, key mapping, and capture game clips. In addition to Game Genie, the ROG Phone 8 gets the Armoury Crate app. This app lets you run individual custom performance profiles for your games. These profiles can be quickly toggled on and off depending on your preferences.

Both devices get the same level of software support as well. Asus has promised at least two Android upgrades and four years of security updates. Compared to some of its competitors, that is a rather short window in 2024. Asus is more than capable of providing a longer update window but continues to lag behind companies like Google and Samsung.

Performance

The Zenfone and the ROG Phone both offer outstanding performance thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Zenfone 11 comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. The ROG Phone8 comes with slightly more RAM, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and the same 256GB of UFS4.0 storage.

If you demand the best performance from your gaming device, then the ROG Phone 8 will do slightly better here thanks to its modest bump in RAM. For just about everyone else, the extra RAM is negligible, and the devices should have identical performance. No matter what you want to play, or how you tend to use your device, these two devices will happily oblige. You won’t have any slowdown, lag, or stutters when scrolling the web, opening email, or even playing your favorite game.

Battery life

Both the Zenfone and the ROG phone have 5500mAh batteries. Coupled with the same display and internal components, you can expect identical battery life. Both devices should easily get you through a full day with heavy use or up to two days of lighter use.

Charging speeds are also the same, as they support 65W wired charging that can go from 1 to 100 in 39 minutes, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wired charging. The Zenfone and ROG Phone can be charged via the USB-C port at the bottom of the device.

The ROG Phone also has a second USB-C port on the side, allowing you to charge the device while using it horizontally. This eliminates the annoyance of having a wire stick out the side of your device while gaming.

Camera

At this point, it shouldn’t be a surprise to find out that these devices come with identical camera setups. Each phone ships with a Sony IMX890, 50MP f/1.9 main camera, a 32MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 13MP f/2.2, 120-degree ultrawide camera.

The primary lens on both devices has a 6-axis gimbal stabilizer to help reduce shakiness. And all three cameras on the phones are quite capable. They take good overall photos in all kinds of conditions, with adequate light, and at night. Colors and contrast also have a natural feeling, although the devices output over-sharpened images at times.

Which is right for you?

While the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra and the ROG Phone 8 are nearly identical, picking a winner was easier than anticipated. For most users, the Zenfone 11 will be the device scoop up. It has a gorgeous screen, amazing performance, and solid battery life. It will have no trouble playing the latest games or doing just about anything else that you may want to do on your device. It also offers a design that will appeal to a wider audience.

Its real secret power is that it provides just about the same experience as the ROG Phone 8 for a few hundred dollars less. This cost savings is the real reason why it edges out its more gaming-focused sibling.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Editor's choice Great performance at a better price The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was designed for broad appeal. With top-notch performance, a beautiful display, solid battery life, and good cameras, there isn't much to dislike. Asus may have ditched its compact phone with the Zenfone 11 Ultra, but it released a fantastic device. $900 at Amazon $900 at Asus

That’s not to say the ROG Phone 8 is bad, it’s not. It’s easily one of the best gaming phones on the market. It has the same top-notch performance, beautiful display, and good battery life as the Zenfone, while adding a few additional creature comforts.

These additions include the Armoury Crate, a second USB-C port to charge the device while it is held horizontally, and some additional RAM for smoother gameplay. Most people likely won’t notice the difference or care about those additions, but the extra cost is something that they will see. The ROG Phone 8 is best reserved for people who take gaming seriously. For everyone else, the Zenfone 11 is a great option.