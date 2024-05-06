Asus might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of a flagship smartphone. But if you’ve been a technology enthusiast following the field for several years, you might immediately think of Asus when you hear the words “compact” or “small” phone.

Asus surprised everyone when it showed off its new Zenfone 11 Ultra, a massive device taller and thicker than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s a large device by every stretch of the imagination, but slightly lighter than some competitors. It offers a quality display, a clean user interface, the latest and greatest specs, a quality camera setup, and even a beefy battery with true fast charging.

While the small smartphone era might be over, Asus certainly wants to reinvent itself and appeal to an even larger market, and the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears to tick all the boxes. Let’s take a deep dive and see what the newest kid on the block has in store for us.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Staff pick 8 / 10 Asus’ latest Zenfone 11 Ultra is the portfolio's highest-end and largest flagship device. It’s equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a beautiful display, and a triple camera setup that delivers high-resolution photos with great quality. It has a beefy 5,500 mAh battery and supports fast wired charging, enough to keep the lights on for up to two days on a single charge. Pros Beautiful, bright, and responsive display

Superb performance

Competitive cameras

Multi-day battery life and fast charging Cons Slippery back panel

The cameras struggle in very bright conditions

Low-light shots contain bloom and lens flare

Only 2 years of OS updates $900 at Amazon $900 at Asus

Availability, network, and specs

Not as widely available as other flagships

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra isn’t as easy to find as other flagships from other phone makers, but you can buy it directly from Asus and Amazon. The phone is unavailable from carriers, but luckily, the device is supported on most networks, such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and other MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) that utilize AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is available in several colors, including Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Desert Sand. Note that the Desert Sand color is exclusively available only at Asus. The base model, the only model sold in the US, comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and retails for $900. Asus doesn’t offer any trade-in offers, bundles, or other incentives, but the company occasionally offers discounts on Amazon and its website.

Asus bundles in the usual stuff you’d expect with a flagship device and even more. The box looks minimalistic, and I appreciate the design. The package contains the usual documentation with warranty information, a SIM ejector tool, a black protective case, and a USB-C to USB-C cable for data transfers and charging.

Despite the Zenfone 11 Ultra supporting the company’s HyperCharge 65W charging solution, the power adapter is sold separately and isn’t included in the box.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz (144Hz gaming) Display dimensions 6.78", 20:9 Display resolution 2400 × 1080 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,500mAh Charge speed 65W wired, 15W wireless, 10W reverse wireless Charge options USB wired, Qi wireless, reverse wireless Ports 1x USB-C 3.2, 1x 3.5mm SIM support Dual-SIM dual standby Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.5 Rear camera 50MP f/1.9 main gimbal OIS; 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto OIS; 13MP f/2.2 120˚ ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive/Lossless Dimensions 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm Weight 224g IP Rating IP68 Colors Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Desert Sand Stylus No Price $900

Design and display

Undeniably premium

Close

Gone are the days of small phones, but the Zenfone 11 Ultra shows that Asus is still taking its mobile lineup very seriously. The Zenfone 11 Ultra features a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass front and a glass back with an aluminum frame – which also has a stylish grid-like pattern that looks refreshing in a world where most phones have a single-colored glass panel.

Regarding looks and feel, the Zenfone 11 Ultra feels like a true flagship. Its toned-down aesthetics will fit with any clothes and dresses, and it doesn’t shout gamer or anything out of the ordinary. It’s not a boring-looking device, and it looks beautiful, especially in this Misty Gray color, although if I had to pick one, it would certainly be the Skyline Blue or Desert Sand color.

The glass panel on the back has a slight curvature that makes holding and using the large phone easy with one hand. At least, that’s what I would say if the glass wasn’t so slippery. The only other nitpick I have is that the rectangular camera island protrudes excessively. Fortunately, the phone doesn’t wobble on a flat surface, but that’ll depend on whether you have to put pressure on the top left side of the display. The same applies when using a case.

Moving over to the rest of the frame, the device has nothing on the left side, and the right side contains the volume rocker and the power button. The top only holds a microphone, while the real magic lies on the bottom. It houses an off-center USB-C port, a SIM card tray, a microphone and speaker, and, to my amazement, the good old 3.5mm headphone jack.

Flipping the phone to its front reveals the enormous 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate, which can go up to 144Hz, which is especially useful in fast-paced shooter games. HDR10 is also supported, which made movies and TV shows look beautiful, which was especially helpful thanks to the 2,500 nits of peak brightness. The panel is bright for outdoor use, even in direct sunlight, and is dim enough when used in dark rooms.

The screen does have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, but it’s not obtrusive and doesn’t hurt the aesthetics. While some gamers might not be fans of this design, I think it’s easy to go unnoticed while playing.

Overall, it’s a beautiful display, and the hardware of the Zenfone 11 Ultra perfectly matches that of other flagships. While it’s true that I haven’t used a smartphone with a non-centered USB-C port for over a decade, this didn’t appear to be a problem, even while using the phone when it was plugged in.

It is, however, not the best placement when it comes to propping up the phone in the car and wanting to charge it simultaneously. It’s not a major issue, but it’s worth remembering, as a lot depends on how you use your phone.

Software and performance

Clean interface and solid performance throughout

The Zenfone 11 Ultra runs Android 14, and while it’s mostly a stock experience, Asus bundles in its own software package that offers numerous customization options. The company says it’ll provide at least two major software updates and four years of security patches for the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which puts Asus very far back on the manufacturer lists that provide adequate software support.

In a world where Samsung and Google offer seven years of smooth sailing, two years of OS updates simply don’t cut it anymore – though, it’s good to see that it’ll receive security patches for two extra years on top.

Close

Regarding the software experience, the Zenfone 11 Ultra remains mostly stock, with Asus’ unique take offering a bit more personalization options to make it truly yours. Thanks to the Material You interface, the phone supports dynamic theming, and it can even generate wallpapers using AI.

Asus goes above and beyond, allowing users to change the look of the volume panel, incoming call display, clock appearance on lockscreen, the quick settings panel style, and power button menu. Furthermore, Asus’ software even allows users to change the volume adjustment mode and volume key for incoming calls, offering more options than other competitors.