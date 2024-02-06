Summary Rumors about Asus discontinuing the Zenfone were false, but leaked images of the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra suggest it's more like the ROG Phone 8.

The leaked images indicate that the Zenfone Ultra is large and resembles a gaming phone rather than a traditional Zenfone.

However, the Ultra branding suggests that Asus could release more than one Zenfone this year, leaving the door open for a smaller, standard Zenfone model.

Last year, there was a rumor floating around that Asus would stop making the Zenfone, to the chagrin of all small phone lovers out there. This rumor turned out to be untrue, but with a recent leak that showcases the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra, brought to light by Mishaal Rahman on X (via Reddit user Td3v1l), it looks as though Asus has rebadged the ROG 8 as a Zenfone Ultra, complete with a 6.78-inch screen, which surely doesn't sound very small, lending credence to the once squashed rumor small Zenfones might become a thing of the past.

Of course, the real distinction to take away with this leak is that we are talking about the Zenfone Ultra, with emphasis on Ultra, so it would make sense this phone is large and in charge. Make no mistake, the leaked images of the Zenfone Ultra sure look a lot more like a ROG Phone than a proper Zenfone. Plus, we know that Asus accidentally uploaded the leaked images to its DemoUI app, so the data does appear to be real along with the imagery shown.

As you can see in the images posted by Evan Blass, the Zenfone Ultra does look very similar to the ROG Phone 8, with similar specs to match, like the exact same screen size as the ROG noted in Mishaal's post. While it's unlikely the smaller Zenfone will go away completely, when you look at the recent changes in the ROG line that bring it further from a gaming phone and closer to a flagship phone, it's clear Asus is intent on shaking things up this year with the Zenfone line as well. While it remains to be seen if Asus is on the right track with such changes that move away from established branding, what is clear is that Asus is intent on finding an audience for its niche smartphones, even if that means changing what consumers expect from a Zenfone by releasing an Ultra in a line known for being small.