Summary Asus is set to launch the Zenfone 11 Ultra next month, with leaks suggesting it may share similarities with the ROG Phone 8.

The upcoming flagship is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset but could skip gaming-oriented features from the ROG Phone 8.

It's still unclear whether Asus plans to release a true successor to the Zenfone 10, with fewer compact phone options currently available in the market.

Asus started 2024 in great fashion, launching the powerful ROG Phone 8 last month. Since then, we've also received extensive information on a potential Zenfone 10 successor launching soon, dubbed the Zenfone 11 Ultra. However, prematurely leaked renders indicated that the new device would merely be a rebrand of the ROG Phone 8. We don't have to wait much longer to get confirmation on this front, as Asus has just sent out invites for the phone's launch, and it's not when you'd expect.

A handful of manufacturers, including OnePlus, are showing off their products at MWC 2024 next week. But Asus' Zenfone 11 Ultra launch will take place on March 14, per the brand's announcement on X/Twitter. There's also an accompanying image, which shows off the familiar front camera.

Based on the leaked renders we referenced above, the ZenFone 11 Ultra was indistinguishable from the ROG Phone 8, although the RGB lighting (Aura) appears to be absent. Customers should be able to get the Zenfone 11 Ultra in more colors than the ROG Phone 8, which is only available in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey shades.

Assuming the similarities also remain in terms of internal hardware, the Zenfone 11 Ultra should feature a 6.78-inch 2400 x 1080 AMOLED screen, backed by the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Leaks also suggest the upcoming flagship will skip the gaming-oriented features from the Zenfone 11 Ultra, including the AirTrigger controls.

Meanwhile, customers can expect the same front and rear camera arrangement as the ROG Phone 8. The storage and RAM capacity, on the other hand, could be slightly lower than the gaming powerhouse, with reports suggesting the availability of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There's currently no word on whether Asus will launch a true compact phone this year to follow up on the Zenfone 10. If you are in the market for a smaller flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good option as it's relatively smaller compared to its Plus and Ultra siblings, while the Google Pixel 8 is worth a look, too.