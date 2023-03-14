The Asus Zenfone 9 broke cover in the middle of last year with an impressive spec sheet and a rather complex pre-order period. Regardless, we were quite impressed with the device, especially the unique display size, which placed it among the most comfortable phones to use. While the Zenfone 9 wasn't particularly a chart-topper, it's clear that Asus isn't giving up on its smartphone dreams yet. To this end, a new leak has now detailed the successor to the company’s 2022 flagship, dubbed the Zenfone 10, supposedly arriving later this year.

An exclusive report by Pricebaba through leaker Paras Guglani details the specifications of the Zenfone 10, bearing the model number AI2302. Unlike the Zenfone 9, the new flagship won't feature a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen, but rather a larger 6.3-inch one, per the report. This is bittersweet for fans of the Asus high-end smartphone lineup. On one hand, the Zenfone 10 would finally gain parity with its larger-screened industry rivals. However, a larger display would also mean the phone would no longer qualify as a compact flagship, an aspect we loved a lot about the Zenfone 9.

Other specifications of the Zenfone 10 would supposedly include the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB storage options, plus IP68-certification for water and dust resistance, a feature carried over from the Zenfone 9. There's also going to be a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support, Pricebaba says.

A 200MP primary rear camera will hope to take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, though the market will likely be crowded with phones bearing this mammoth sensor when the Zenfone 10 arrives. Speaking of which, a fourth-quarter release has been mentioned for Asus' latest offering, which would put its arrival date slightly beyond the predecessor's July timeline. The report says there would be three color options, but no specifics were provided.

Expectedly, the Zenfone 10 should feature Android 13 out of the box, likely with a revamped iteration of ZenUI. Based on the company's history, an update to Android 14 should follow shortly after.

The big takeaway from this leak is that all the software work Asus put in to accommodate single-handed use with the Zenfone 9 and its 2021 sibling could be going away with the 2023 refresh. Perhaps Asus can make a compelling argument for the decision, but we'll probably have to wait a few months for a definitive answer.