Asus's ROG Phone series might hog all the limelight with a focus on crazy specs and design, but its Zenfone lineup has also garnered quite the fan base with a tack toward more stylish selling points. At one point, the lineup was known for its unique camera module that could flip from back to front. Last year, though, the Taiwanese tech firm redoubled on the basics by launching the Zenfone 8, emphasizing high-class in a relatively small size. For 2022, there's plenty to look forward to in the Zenfone 9 — on which the company accidentally spilled the beans last week — and you won't have to wait too long from now to buy it.

The Taiwanese company has scheduled the Zenfone 9's launch event for July 28th which will be simultaneously held in New York, Berlin, and Taipei.

There's little left to know about the device itself, though. Asus's leaked video confirmed the phone would feature IP68 certification, making it dust- and water-resistant. It also showcased the unique dual-camera design at the rear that could house a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with a six-axis gimbal module — a much-needed upgrade in that department as the Zenfone 8 carried over two of the three sensors from the Zenfone 7. Unlike other companies, Asus seemingly does not want to give up on the 3.5mm headphone jack and has included one on the Zenfone 9.

The phone looks to also retain its relatively small footprint as evidenced by its 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The Zenfone 9 should also house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, making it among the most compact Android flagships on the market. The device is expected in blue, red, beige, and black colors.

Asus's leaked video also gave a glimpse at the Zenfone 9's Smart Backpack Mount, allowing you to clip the phone near your chest while wearing a backpack. The company may have more of these accessories that should also debut along with the phone itself on July 28th.

