Key Takeaways The ROG Phone 9 with Oryon CPU and enhanced Adreno GPU will be announced on November 19th.

Asus aims for the new model to be focused on gamers, perhaps contrasting with the broader appeal of the ROG Phone 8.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite appears to already outperform iPhone's A18 Pro, indicating promising performance.

It feels like the ROG Phone keeps launching earlier and earlier each year, where we had leaks as early as December 2023 for the ROG Phone 8. Well, even though it's only October, we already have news from Asus that the ROG Phone 9 is coming really soon, with the company teasing the phone at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2024, already confirming which chip will be used. While we hope the ROG Phone 9 goes back to its roots as a gaming phone after the ROG Phone 8 took an odd turn, everyone will have to wait until November 19th to learn precisely what the next ROG Phone will be bringing to the table.

The ROG Phone 9 will be official next month

And it already sounds like a powerhouse with an Oryon CPU and enhanced Adreno GPU

Source: Asus

Asus is taking advantage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit to announce an announcement, and that announcement is an important one, as it is the official launch date for the ROG Phone 9, happening on November 19th, which is less than a month away. While details are light since we will have to wait until next month for the full reveal of Asus's latest gaming phone, we do know what chip will be used, and that is the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the very same chip rumored to power the Samsung Galaxy S25, which will utilize an Oryon CPU and an enhanced Adreno GPU.

Asus claims the ROG Phone 9 is designed with gamers in mind, and we sure hope so when the ROG Phone 8 feels more like something designed for the mainstream consumer instead of hardcore gamers. So ideally, Asus will get back to its roots with the ROG Phone 9, though we will have to wait until November 19th to know for sure.

Still, if you are an avid mobile gamer looking to upgrade your smartphone to the latest and greatest for gaming, even when Asus fumbles, it tends to deliver some fantastic devices for chewing through the most demanding games, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite already appears to be outperforming the iPhone's A18 Pro, which sure sounds promising.