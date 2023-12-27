If you're looking for a gaming phone, the Asus ROG lineup sits at the top. They pack fantastic specs and deliver battery life that survives hours of mobile gaming sessions. We loved the Asus ROG Phone 7 for its stunning screen and phenomenal front-facing speakers, which helped deliver a great gaming experience.

For 2024, Asus is working on its next gaming phone, the ROG Phone 8. As is the norm in the smartphone industry, plenty has leaked about the device. Below is everything we know about the Asus ROG Phone 8's internals, features, price, and availability.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Design and specs

Asus' ROG lineup is known for its flashy, over-the-top design, which tends to attract gamers. The company purportedly plans to follow the same formula with the ROG Phone 8.

Leaked renders of the phone show it will have a flatter and squarish design, ditching the curve of its predecessor. The back will continue to house an RGB ROG logo, though it will seemingly miss out on the small, customizable rear LED display, as seen on the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. This should make the phone more compact and easier to carry.

Source: WindowsReport

The renders show the ROG Phone 8's rear camera housing three cameras with an updated placement. The primary camera is placed on the left, flanked by two vertically aligned sensors on the right.

Asus has teased the ROG Phone 8's launch, with the teaser giving a glimpse into the phone's design. It matches what the leaked renders show, with a flatter frame.

Another teaser on China's Weibo (via GSMArena) revealed the ROG Phone 8's display will feature a punch-hole cutout, a first for the series. This apparently allowed Asus to reduce the bezels, leading to a reduction in the phone's dimensions to 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm. As for the punch-hole, it will house a 32MP camera for selfie duties.

ROG phones are not known for their camera performance, and the ROG Phone 8 is unlikely to change that. The updated camera placement indicates Asus might plan to use a bigger 50MP primary camera. A Windows Report claims Asus will pair this with a 13MP ultrawide and a 32MP 3x telephoto shooter.

The company is hosting a blind camera test for the ROG Phone 8, which suggests that its upcoming gaming phone will capture better photos than its predecessor. The "Beyond Gaming" tagline the company used in the phone teasers also seems to suggest this.

A gaming phone should pack top-of-the-line specs, and the ROG Phone 8 will seemingly be no different. A report suggests the phone will use Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a beefy liquid cooling system. It will also pack a 165Hz FHD+ 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, 12GB RAM, and a 5,5500mAh battery for all-day gaming. Topping up the massive cell shouldn't take long, thanks to 65W fast charging.

An FHD+ resolution display on a gaming phone is underwhelming, especially in this day and age. The ROG Phone 8 will continue that trend. On the flip side, this should allow the phone to deliver better gaming performance and longer battery life.

If these specs fail to impress you, Asus will apparently launch the ROG Phone 8 Pro as well. It will feature up to 16 or 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Source: WindowsReport

ASUS ROG Phones are known as much for their specs as for their wild accessories. To ensure the phone remains cool during extended gaming sessions, Asus will offer a new AeroActive Cooler X. Like previous accessories, you should be able to strap the cooler to the back of the device to keep it cool. It will purportedly have a built-in subwoofer, physical buttons, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port to elevate your gaming experience further.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Software

Asus ROG Phones feature the company's skin on top of Android. Like the phone, the skin is optimized to deliver the best gaming performance possible. You also get access to Armoury Crate, which lets you customize and control every aspect of the phone, including the RGB logo on the back.

The ROG Phone 8 should debut running Android 14 out of the box with additional software features to help it stand out from its predecessor.

Asus typically launches a new ROG Phone in April every year. But for 2024, the company may bring that timeline forward by a few months. The Taiwanese company is holding a ROG event on January 8 at CES 2024, where it will announce the ROG Phone 8 in addition to its ROG-branded laptops and PCs.

ROG Phones are not cheap, and the Phone 8 is unlikely to be an exception. The base model should start from $1,000, while the Pro variant could cost $1,400. That's provided Asus does not raise prices due to inflation and high component pricing. If you are looking for the best gaming phone and are looking forward to buying the Phone 8, expect your wallet to get lighter.

With only a few weeks left until the official unveiling of the Asus ROG Phone 8, expect more leaks and details about the phone to surface soon.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 could pack the right upgrades

A gaming phone needs to offer more than raw gaming performance. Based on the leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 8 could pack key upgrades to deliver more power in a compact body with better cameras. Asus has been consistently making the best gaming phones for years, and with the ROG Phone 8, it appears set to continue that trend.