Quick Answer: Yes, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are waterproof thanks to their IP68 rating.

The Asus ROG Phone series provides a unique and powerful gaming experience from the device you are likely to have on you at all times. Whether you snagged yourself a ROG Phone 8 or the more powerful ROG Phone 8 Pro, you're getting a device that is not only powerful but is easily one of the best gaming phones currently available.

As a flagship device, you can expect a well-rounded phone with many of the same features as the best Android phones on the market. But what happens if this powerhouse of a device takes an accidental dive into a body of water? Thanks to its IP68 rating it should be fine, but as always it depends on the circumstances.

What does the IP68 rating even mean?

An IP rating is an easy way for consumers to determine a phone's ability to withstand dust and water ingress. Two digits usually follow an IP rating. The first digit is the protective rating against dust and the second is for water. In this case, the 6 means the Asus ROG Phone 8 is completely sealed against dust from entering the phone.

The second digit, an 8 in this case, means the device can survive being submerged in freshwater for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters. The ROG Phone 8's IP68 rating therefore makes it one of the best waterproof phones available. (If an 'X' is present, that means the device has not been rated for its protection against that particular element.)

It's important to note that the water rating is protection from fresh water, not saltwater. Saltwater is highly corrosive, so you should keep your phone far away from places like the ocean.

You should also know that, despite the water rating, it's not necessarily the best idea to go swimming with your device. The protective seals can deteriorate over time, leaving your device susceptible to water damage. IP ratings can be tricky if you aren't aware of what the digits mean, but understanding the various IP ratings provides insight into what your phone is protected against.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series includes solid devices, checking just about all the boxes. There are a few differences between the two versions, but either one is going to offer a fantastic experience.

