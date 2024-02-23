Asus ROG Phone 8 Gaming perfection The Asus ROG Phone 8 packs the latest mobile hardware, notably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is more than sufficient for playing the most demanding Android games. While it doesn't have the custom LEDs and storage options of its bigger brother, it has exactly the same internal hardware for a lower price. Pros Same core specs as the Pro Cheaper price More color options Cons No custom LEDs Limited RAM and storage options $1100 at Asus

Asus' latest ROG phones marked a notable design shift for the brand. While previous phones, like the ROG 7 Ultimate, were flashy gaming devices, the ROG 8 and 8 Pro attempt to interest mainstream Android users. While this means the phones don't look out of place compared to the Samsung Galaxys and Google Pixels that regularly top our list of the best Android phones, gaming enthusiasts may be disappointed by the compromises made to reach this point.

Asus sells two versions of the ROG Phone 8, both of which go over the $1,000 price point. The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are more similar than not, but some notable differences set the two apart. So is it worth spending an extra $100 on the Pro, or should you settle for the cheaper Rog 8?

Price, availability, and specs

The ROG Phone 8 has 16GB RAM and 256GB storage and comes in black and gray. Both colors will set you back $1,100. No other storage sizes are available; for increased RAM and storage, you'll need to upgrade to the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro is available in two models. The base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB costs $1,200, while the 24GB RAM/ 1TB storage model clocks in at a whopping $1,500. All models, including the ROG Phone 8, ship with a lightweight clear case. However, the more expensive 8 Pro ships with the AeroActive Cooler X, which retails separately for $100, making the phone's base cost $1,400 (there's no way to buy the 1TB model without the AeroActive Cooler X). Both 8 Pro models are only available in black.

All Asus ROG Phone 8 models are only available through the Asus online store.



Asus ROG Phone 8 Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB 16GB or 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 512GB or 1TB Battery 5,500mAh 5,500mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Front camera 32MP RGBW 32MP RGBW Rear camera 50MP, f/1.9 main; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.4 telephoto 50MP, f/1.9 main; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.4 telephoto Connectivity NFC NFC Dimensions 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm Weight 225g 225g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Rebel Grey, Phantom Black Phantom Black Display dimensions 6.78" 6.78" Display resolution 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 Charge speed 65W wired, 15W wireless 65W wired, 15W wireless Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3

Design and display

Distinctive use of LEDs

From the front, the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are identical. Bezels are thin, corners are comfortably rounded, and the controversial pinhole camera stands out front and center. But flip the phone over, and things are a little different.

Below the camera bump on both phones is an LED light set implemented differently. The ROG Phone 8 arranges them behind a ROG logo cutout. You can program the colors and activity (e.g., you can set it to switch colors when charging the phone), but not much else beyond this.

On the other hand, the ROG Phone 8 Pro has AniMe Vision, a programmable white LED set that can be programmed to show images, animations, and text. Unlike the ROG Phone 8, it has some practical applications. For example, it can be set to show the countdown when taking a delayed photo. When turned off, the LEDs are invisible.

Beyond this, the phones are identical. They're the same weight (225 grams), have the same screen size (6.78 inches), and are IP68 rated. Both phones also have Air Triggers.

While the ROG Phone 8 Pro's design beats the cheaper model, it's a purely aesthetic difference limited to the phone's exterior. It's definitely an upgrade, but considering you spend most of your time looking at the front of the phone, it's not entirely worth the $100.

Software and performance

Identical except in extreme situations

The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro run the same Asus-flavored Android 14 OS. For those unfamiliar with Asus' take on Android, it's an incredibly customizable experience with some genuinely helpful gaming features. These are found in the Armory Crate app, which lets you customize how you run your games.

While the software is identical on both phones, buying the ROG Phone 8 Pro's higher RAM version can theoretically let you use the phone with less impact on battery life and temperature. X Mode on ROG phones maximizes performance at the cost of battery life and temperature, allowing you to crank the settings on the most demanding Android games up to the maximum. An additional 8GB of RAM means you don't need to always have this setting on while gaming on the ROG Phone 8 Pro, it should usually handle games fine with the default settings.

However, it's hard to use more than 16GB of RAM when gaming on Android devices, so the bump up to 24GB is only relevant when performing niche activities like emulating recent consoles. If you just need a phone capable of playing any game on the Play Store, paying for the more expensive ROG Phone 8 Pro is unnecessary.

The Aero Active Cooler included with the 1TB model of the ROG Phone 8 Pro can improve performance by keeping temperatures low, but it can also be purchased separately for the ROG Phone 8.

Battery life and camera

Completely identical

The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro have 5,500mAh batteries that will last you up to two days without a charge. They both support wireless charging, although this will charge the phones slower than the maximum 65W over a wired connection. The 24GB RAM on the ROG Phone 8 Pro technically uses more power but not enough to make a noticeable difference in battery life.

Asus has notably improved its cameras on the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro compared to previous generations, but both have the same camera hardware and post-processing. The shots below were taken on a ROG Phone 8 Pro, but you'll get identical results on the 8.

Close

Which is right for you?

The only notable differences regarding performance between the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are when comparing the former to the 1TB model of the 8 Pro. However, even with this model, you still won't notice a practical difference whether playing demanding Android games, watching media, or multitasking. Even with the included Aero Active Cooler, it's not worth $400 more. Therefore, the ROG Phone 8 is the better choice as it is significantly better value for money.

The programmable LEDs on the rear of the ROG Phone 8 Pro are fun, and while they offer few practical benefits, they are still a unique feature that makes the 8 Pro stand out more on a day when Android phones are growing more similar by the year. However, it's a lot to justify it being worth $100 more.