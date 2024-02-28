Quick answer: No, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro don't support UWB communication.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 — and its LED-laden 8 Pro sibling — packs impressive hardware, eye-catching design, excellent software, and numerous gaming-focused features. It has the processing power, tools, and advanced protocols we'd expect from such a great gaming phone, including tons of RAM, a competent interface, and gesture-supporting AirTriggers that act like console shoulder buttons.

Though it's great for having fun and makes for an excellent flagship phone overall, it doesn't offer every single feature under the sun.

Does the Asus ROG Phone 8 have UWB?

No, neither ROG Phone 8 supports the ultra-wideband connectivity that an increasing number of peripherals and other electronics are starting to implement. In fact, the only US phones capable of UWB communication are high-end models from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

These manufacturers started including the up-and-coming standard as early as 2019, but other companies have decided not to jump into the fray just yet, including Asus.

What is UWB?

Source: Samsung

Not to be confused with Verizon's identically named 5G technology, UWB — like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC — enables local wireless transmission using a specific frequency set. Its range and peak transfer bandwidth beat Bluetooth, blow NFC out of the water, and lose handily to Wi-Fi. More notably, it allows for precise wireless location tracking, which affords it many helpful use cases.

UWB's location tracking can help you find wireless trackers buried underneath a pile of trash, allow smart home devices to tell when you're entering or leaving a room, and even act as your car's digital key fob. It can also significantly enhance the speed of Android's Nearby Share feature. At the moment, though, if you don't have a recent iPhone, Pixel Pro or Fold, Galaxy S series Plus or Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold, you're out of luck.

Will UWB become more common on smartphones?

Almost certainly. While it's currently limited to a short range of flagship-class phones from the last few years, its precision, bandwidth, and resistance to interference make it a unique means of portable, local wireless connectivity.

One reason behind its slow adoption could be the relative lack of other devices that use it, but in an increasingly digital world, you can expect an uptick in UWB-enabled electronics in years to come. As that happens, more flagship phones will include it, and it will likely end up on even midrange phones before too long.

Asus ROG Phone 8 $950 $1100 Save $150 Asus's latest gaming phone doesn't disappoint, with blazing speed, a sleek interface, and various features that gamers will love. While expensive, it's one of the best Android phones out there, even if it doesn't have UWB. $950 at Amazon$1100 at Asus