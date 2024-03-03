Quick answer: No, neither the ROG Phone 8 nor the ROG Phone 8 Pro support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. However, 15W wireless charging is supported, a first for the ROG series.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro mark a significant design shift for the company's gaming phones. While the internal hardware is as absurdly powerful as expected, the exteriors lean closer to the design language of the most popular Android phones with muted LEDs and a pinhole camera.

However, the phones are still a mobile gamer's dream, each boasting a 5,500mAh battery that will last over a day before a charge. And when you need to recharge, 65W wired charging brings it from empty to full in less than an hour.

Does the Asus ROG Phone 8 support Qi2 charging?

No, the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro do not support wireless charging. However, they are the first ROG Phones to support wireless charging through the Qi 1.3 standard, which is commonly found on wireless chargers.

What is the Qi2 wireless charging standard?

Qi2 is the most significant change to wireless charging for Android phones ever. Most importantly, Qi2-compatible phones have a ring of magnets that align wireless chargers perfectly to the phone. Not only does this reduce the chance of wireless chargers being accidentally knocked off, but it also improves charging efficiency and speed while reducing heat generation and improving your phone's battery health.

Can the ROG Phone 8 use Qi2 chargers?

Yes, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro can use Qi2 wireless chargers. While you can't take advantage of the magnets in the chargers, they won't harm the phone's battery.

Many case manufacturers offer Qi2-compatible phone cases that keep Qi2 chargers secure, but unfortunately, none of the best ROG Phone 8 cases provide this feature yet. However, you can buy magnetic stickers that align your phone with Qi2 chargers. Just note that you won't get any improved charging benefits with this method; it's purely to keep the charger secure.

How fast can the ROG Phone 8 charge?

The ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro can charge up to 65W over a wired connection and up to 15W over a wireless connection. At 65W, both phones can charge from 0% to 100% in less than an hour.

How widespread is Qi2 compatibility?

The first Qi2 products were unveiled at IFA 2023, but phone manufacturers have been slow to adopt the standard. Most Android phones don't support Qi2 charging yet. However, you can prepare for the future with one of the best Qi2 wireless chargers.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Limited wireless charging $980 $1100 Save $120 The ROG Phone 8 is Asus's most powerful phone yet, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 5,500mAh battery. While its 15W wireless charging is relatively slow compared to the 65W wired charging, it's still a big step for the ROG phones. $980 at Amazon$1000 at Asus