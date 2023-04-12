Asus is an established PC hardware manufacturer also in the business of making some of the top Android phones for gaming. We picked the ROG Phone 6 as the best gaming phone in 2022, setting a high bar for its successor. The ROG Phone 7 is hours away from its official unveiling on April 13, but a last-minute leak has spilled all the beans about this handsome beast of a gaming phone headed our way.

In the last few months, rumors about the upcoming ROG Phone 7 have been heating up. We recently took a hard look at all the upcoming models and the bundled accessories, but there was adequate ambiguity to leave us craving the launch. The latest last-minute leak from German publication WinFuture claims Asus will drop two new models — the ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate. Both phones should use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, making them some of the most powerful Android phones on the market. We also get a good look at the black variant of the ROG Phone 7 and the white variant of its elder sibling.

The ROG Phone 7 in black

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in White

The leak corroborates previous information suggesting both phones will sport a 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED display and a triple camera array. The primary should be a 50MP sensor, the ultra-wide lens should have a 13MP camera, and a 5MP camera should handle macro shots. It also says the Ultimate variant will get the rear-facing display and an AeroActive cooler that snaps on the back, while the base model may have to make do with an LED matrix on the back capable of basic animations.

Filling in the gaps of this last-minute leak about both the upcoming models, we also believe Asus could include 65W fast charging for the dual-cell battery, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and maybe a lower-priced model with 256GB of storage as well.

That said, all these details are still from a leak of questionable origin, so we suggest you take them with a pinch of salt. After all, the official unveiling is just hours away, and we still have no word on the pricing and availability of the devices. If you just can’t hold your horses, the ROG Phone 6 Pro is still one of the best gaming phones out there.