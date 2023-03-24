Asus made a name for itself with its small but capable flagship phone, the Zenfone 9. On top of that, the company virtually owns the smartphone gaming sector with the ROG (Republic of Gamers) series of phones. Last year's iteration, the ROG Phone 6, is among the best gaming phones we know, and for good reason. While the ROG Phone 6 and its Pro sibling broke cover in July 2022, it looks like Asus may be ready to launch the successor(s) a few months earlier this year, with the company sharing a virtual ROG Phone 7 event invitation scheduled for April 13.

In its announcement, the company makes no secret about what's to come, with the Twitter post even mentioning the ROG Phone 7 by name. The virtual event will kick off at 8 AM (ET), with Asus kind enough to offer the event start time in a couple of other timezones.

The hardware of the phone is still pretty much under wraps, but past appearances in Geekbench listings have given us some idea about what to expect. Qualcomm's flagship mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, should be on board, while reports also talk of at least 16GB of RAM, with an 18GB variant also likely to be available.

As for the display, Asus will reportedly offer a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen backed by an impressive 165Hz display refresh rate. A gargantuan 6,000mAh battery is also being rumored, paired with 65W fast wired charging support.

Android 13 (with the ROG UI on top of it) should be running by default on the upcoming gaming superphone, with the Android 14 update likely rolling early next year. This is based on the manufacturer's update schedule with the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro, which received stable Android 13 in February this year.