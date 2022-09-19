Asus's ROG Phone lineup is known for its over-the-top specs and for providing an unmatched gaming performance in the Android world. The phones have always used Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset to deliver such a high level of performance. In July this year, the Taiwanese company announced the ROG Phone 6 featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a staggering 18GB RAM, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Two months later, Asus is announcing the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, its latest gaming phones featuring MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

This is the first time Asus has used MediaTek's chipset inside its gaming phones. The Dimensity 9000+ is an overclocked version of the regular Dimensity 9000 and offers a 10% performance improvement over it.

From a design standpoint, the ROG Phone 6D series is similar to the Phone 6. The phones feature an upgraded ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons and RGB illuminated ROG logo on the back. The Phone 6D Ultimate swaps the ROG logo for a 2-inch secondary OLED panel that can display the charging status, incoming call notifications, and more.

One of the key highlights of the Phone 6D Ultimate is its new AeroActive Portal. It is a heat-dissipation door that automatically opens up using a motorized hinge when you connect the AeroActice Cooler 6 to the phone, allowing cool air to directly reach the chipset and provide longer sustained performance. Asus claims this improves thermal efficiency by up to 20%.

Other specs between the Phone 6 and the Phone 6D remain unchanged as well. You get a 6.78-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, dual front-facing speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP f/1.9 primary shooter, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfie purposes, there's a 12MP snapper at the front. The phones are powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charge support.

The phones run on Android 12 out of the box with ROG UI on top of it. Asus promises two OS updates and two years of security patches for the devices.

You can get the ROG Phone 6D with 256GB storage and 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM for €949. The top-end ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and the AeroActive Cooler 6 in the box and will cost €1399 in Europe.