If there's one thing that Asus know how to do, it's make gaming hardware. The company's ROG brand was a familiar name in the PC space already, but that's bled into the smartphone market as well in recent years with the ROG Phone. We liked last year's model plenty, even though its exorbitant $1,000+ price tag was a little tough to swallow. Now, with July on the horizon, the next generation is getting ready to arrive — Asus has been teasing the ROG Phone 6 for a while now, and we even saw a very official-looking line-art render back at the start of the year. While that was a nice, early tease, we're finally getting a detailed look at the hardware thanks to the publication of some brand-new renders.

Shared by seasoned leaker Evan Blass on 91mobiles, the renders reveal the few notable design tweaks the upcoming gaming phone has received, with the most significant among them being a noticeably larger camera module. The overall look still screams "ROG Phone" in every way, though, and continues to have a very strong "gamer" vibe to it, so you'd easily recognize it even from a mile away.

3 Images

Close

To help keep temps under control during extended gaming sessions, Asus will again be offering a snap-on fan — the AeroActive Cooler 6 — complete with what look like some shoulder buttons for additional input. We've also got renders showing off the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus case, which looks pretty rigid and has a large window to keep that flashy back panel visible.

Asus has already told us that the star of the show will be Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is an upgrade over the non-Plus version it succeeds. Just the other day the company teased that we can expect protection from the elements thanks to an IPx4 rating, which Asus claims is the first for a gaming phone.

There's no word yet on the pricing of the phone nor any of its accessories, but that should start getting clear soon, with the officially announced launch date coming up in just over a week now.