ASUS launched its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the UK and Europe back in July. The gamer-centric phones offer some impressive hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB or more of RAM, and a 165Hz display. The lineup is now finally making its way stateside, and your chance to get in a pre-order has arrived.

Customers in North America can put their money down for an ASUS ROG Phone 6 on Amazon, with orders set to begin arriving on October 20 (via The Verge). Pricing starts at a cool $1,000 for the 6 with 12GB of RAM, climbing to $1,100 for 16GB. There's also a listing for the ROG Phone 6 Pro (which goes for $1,300) but it doesn't look like the site is currently taking pre-orders for that version — hopefully we'll see that change shortly. All the models are available in Phantom Black and Storm White colors.

Customers ordering the ROG Phone 6 on Amazon in the US will also get an AeroActive Cooler 6 worth $99 for free, until October 15 (or when supplies run out). It mounts behind the phone to help keep things cool, and RGB lights and a kickstand behind the accessory help it look good while doing so.

ROG Phone 6

Pre-order on Amazon

ROG Phone 6 Pro

Pre-order on Amazon

The ROG Phone 6 features an unmistakable design with the added benefit of IPX4 splash resistance, several configurable RGB lights on the back, and Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is arguably the highlight for gamers with its 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200-nit peak brightness.

​​​​​​​You can pick up the ROG Phone 6 or its Pro counterpart with 256 or 512GB of storage, while the Pro distinguishes itself with up to 18GB of RAM (exclusive to the Storm White color). The massive 6,000mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging should help keep gaming sessions going for hours.

Now that the ROG Phone 6 is available in the US, we're curious to learn if the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9000+-powered ROG Phone 6D will make its way here, as well.