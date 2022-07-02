What do gamers want? Why, big numbers, of course. Superlatives, if you can afford to sprinkle them in. Plenty has been promised with Tuesday's launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6, including a 165Hz AMOLED display and a full-contact CPU cooling situation. The leaks have delivered, too, with render after picture after render spoiling the goods. Now, the curtain's gone up and we're left with pictures of the phone unadorned with accessories. It's naked.

The pictures come from WinFuture and they show the device in all of its thick and radiant glory. How thick? According to specifications coming from China's Telecom Equipment Certification Center, it'll be some 10.39mm thick — amazingly, an addition 0.1mm thicker than the ROG Phone 5 and the thickest in the ROG Phone lineage. It'll also be one gram heavier at 239g, but also one gram shy of the massiveness of the ROG Phone 2 and 3. Other details include a 50MP main camera, a rear-facing dot-matrix display, and a maximum memory configuration of 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, though Roland Quandt of WinFuture reports there will be a total of six configs mixing 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Of course, if you've been following news of this device, you'll also know that Asus has been bragging about the ROG Phone 6 as one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Previous render leaks have featured the phone with two major attachable accessories: a cooling fan and a gamepad. Not much has been made about pricing for any of these wares just yet, but considering that the base model ROG Phone 5 came to the United States for $1,000, we figure that's at least a workable floor to start from.

Expect all the details and word of even more accessories (including wireless earbuds, because we haven't had enough of them on the market) with the launch stream beginning July 5 at 8 a.m. ET.