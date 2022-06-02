The gaming phone could be one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

An unexpected find right around the start of the year gave us an early look at the Asus ROG Phone 6 in the form of a rough render showing its back panel, complete with that little screen embedded in it. That might have gotten you hopeful that more leaks and rumors were on the way, but instead the trail quickly went cold. Fortunately, we're not going to have to keep wondering what's going on with this phone for long, as Asus shares plans for an early July launch event.

Asus has announced that the ROG Phone 6 will make its debut through a virtual launch event scheduled for 5 a.m. PST, July 6. "Add to calendar," advises the teaser, but it'd be smarter to set an alarm or something — you'll have to get up early to catch this event live, at least if you reside in the West. While we sadly don't get to see any more of the phone's design, we do get to hear about its insane 165Hz OLED display, an upgrade over the ROG Phone 5's 144Hz — and even higher than some gaming monitors.

Last month the company teased on Instagram that the ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Announced on May 20, the flagship chip is actually more of an iterative update to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 than a whole new generation, and as such, uses the same basic design as its predecessor, albeit with boosted clock speeds.

