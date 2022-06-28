Let's be real — Asus is hardly the brand you'd want to go for if software updates are a priority. Remember when the ROG Phone 3 had to wait for almost a year for Android 11 after the version's release? You'd expect something of its price to be rushed through the fast lane when it comes to updates, but nope, that's far from reality. Still, at least the company is firm with its promises — a guarantee of two years of Android updates was given, and since the device was launched with Android 10 back in July 2020, it's now time for possibly the final major update for it.

A fresh post on the ZenTalk forums has announced that Android 12 for the ROG Phone 3 is now out and available to download in the stable form, a couple of months following the first beta release. The enclosed changelog mentions all there's new, and there sure is plenty. Aside from all of those fancy privacy features you'd expect from Android 12, ZenUI's entire suite of system apps has been treated to major visual changes, along with the system itself.

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps Updated the Console design in Armoury Crate Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons on the Overview page Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

Considering you get up to a massive 512GB of memory on the phone, there's a good chance that you're well clear of any storage woes. But if you're the kind that hogs games from the Play Store (as one should on a gaming phone), make sure there's a little over 2.92GB of space available for the update. Once that's done, head over to this link to download the update if you haven't received an OTA yet.